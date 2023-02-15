On Feb. 8 a special celebration — a joint ROK (Rotary, Optimist and Kiwanis) luncheon meeting of local Frankfort civic clubs held at the Thorn Hill Education Center to honor former Kentucky Rep. C. M. Hancock, better known as “Hank,” for a lifetime of public service achievements to the statewide citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. 

A word of gratitude to Kelley Anderson, director of the Thorn Hill Learning Center, a transplant from the Canadian Province of Alberta, and recently inducted Frankfort Rotarian, along with her staff for hosting this community-wide gathering.

Don Dampier

