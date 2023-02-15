On Feb. 8 a special celebration — a joint ROK (Rotary, Optimist and Kiwanis) luncheon meeting of local Frankfort civic clubs held at the Thorn Hill Education Center to honor former Kentucky Rep. C. M. Hancock, better known as “Hank,” for a lifetime of public service achievements to the statewide citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
A word of gratitude to Kelley Anderson, director of the Thorn Hill Learning Center, a transplant from the Canadian Province of Alberta, and recently inducted Frankfort Rotarian, along with her staff for hosting this community-wide gathering.
So, just who is this honoree? Hank, (Don’t know what the C. M. stands for, nor the origins of “Hank”) appropriately a life-long resident of Frankfort, Hank served two decades as the elected representative from the 57th District. He was a fixture in the Kentucky State Legislature from 1974 until his retirement in 1994.
Hank was born March 3, 1936. Since my birthday on Dec. 11, 1936, in 2022 I also turned 86, but, with a 10-month head start in this world making Hank “so much older than me,” and; possibly the only person at this gathering older than myself! Hank is blissfully married to the former Ann Helburn, no doubt, “the influencing woman behind the many achievements of the man!”
I was privileged to first meet Hank during the 1984 legislative session, as an “at large” representative of the Coalition of State Employee Organizations Inc., a non-union state employee advocacy group, concerned with enhancing good government through protecting benefits of public service career state employees, primarily those covered by the state’s merit system (KRS-Chapter-18A).
In August of 1983, leadership of some 10 state employee organizations came together in an organizational meeting to form “one voice” on behalf of all public service employees (state and local government agencies, state police, public school teachers and staff, etc). Since I already had become known as a vocal state employee advocate, I was invited to join this new organization as a “charter member.”
From my initial meeting with Hank, delving into my first ventures of legislative presentations, his engaging personality made me feel at ease. He was usually up-to-date with the issues of the day, offering good suggestions, asking straight forward questions, always a good listener. Through up front communication and by always “doing our homework,” we harbored a mutual respect and trust, developing an amiable friendship through the years. I soon recognized that Hank “made all his decisions based on the principles of statesmanship and not on political expediency;” and was therefore a true statesman … a very excellent legislator! And, from a Rotarian’s perspective, he practiced “service above self!”
In 2016, Hank, as a guest of the late Frankfort Rotarian Duane Ellis, provided part of the inspiration for publishing my fifth book, "Basketball Beginnings in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
When Hank and I first met, nearly 40 years ago, Hank was already a 10-year “veteran” in the House. Hank was in the legislature during the terms of six governors. I remember our first meetings in the legislator’s quarters, each assigned to a small cubical with room for only one visitor’s chair.
With Hank’s continual re-election as a representative, he sincerely swore the oath of office for Kentucky part of which proclaimed, “… I, being a citizen of this State, have not fought a duel … so help me God.” This was a feature of the Constitution of 1850, Kentucky’s third. I also swore the same aath of office, upon winning my one and only elected office, when I was elected statewide by the state merit system employees to a four-year term to the State Personnel Board. The oath was administered by then-Franklin District Court Judge Bill Graham.
Since retirement from public service, Hank still utilizes his analytical capacities as a welcomed new member of the Investment Club of Frankfort (ICOF), along with Pat and myself, members since 1990. Hank has already twice provided a host site for ICOF’s annual picnic/meeting at the Forks of Elkhorn on the banks of South Elkhorn Creek, giving us a “water connection” with Pat and I as charter members of the Kentucky River Watershed Watch (KRWW) and serving as active creek samplers/reporters for 25 years from our home site on the banks of South Elkhorn about 10 miles upstream from Hank and Ann.
Don Dampier, an author, retired state government worker and Frankfort Rotarian, is a member of the Carlisle High School Class of 1955. His email address is dondampier@gmail.com.
