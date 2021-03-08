Kentucky’s General Assembly recently passed a resolution to condemn the anti-Semitic and hatred. This resolution had full support of members. It is good to know that our members are working for everyday issues of our commonwealth beyond COVID-19.
But the question is, why is such resolution needed? And why now?
The 2021 America is not as same as 2001. After the 9/11 attack, everything has changed. America’s free speech, goodwill and broad-mindedness got a huge setback. Basically, American politics got into turmoil. Hatred and terrorism became part of everyday news.
College campuses witnessed group processions and the so-called “free speech.” One group over the other smeared personnel attacks in public places especially against Jewish, Muslims and other minority groups. Some people exchanged hand symbols and languages openly to insult others while women and children are present.
Some hand symbols were picked up by many groups including millennial youths. For example, the OK hand gesture has become part of a hate symbol now. Since 2017, it has been claimed that this gesture represents the power of a special group to express hatred over another group. It became more popular in America and Australia.
Since then, many companies and organizations, such as American Deformation League (ADL), explicitly spoke against it. Many academic institutions, such as Harvard, Yale and the University of Kentucky, came forward to warn students about using hate symbols, including the “OK hand gesture.” The Black Greek fraternity organizations gave instruction to their members on proper display of their unique hand symbols.
It appears that some people are spreading hatred with prior knowledge of using the “OK symbol” (in which the thumb and index finger touch while the other fingers are held outstretched). But some are spreading it without knowing the meaning of it.
There is no doubt, hate crimes are increasing in America day by day. Since 2017, the “OK” hand gesture acquired a new and different significance as a hate symbol. It became a popular trolling tactic on the part of some groups that would often post photos to social media of themselves posing while making the OK hand symbol.
Recently, a picture circulating on social media was brought to my attention. It depicts Kentucky State University President Christopher Brown, Board of Regents member Ron Banks and a few others showing the OK symbol in public, when they made an out-of-state school trip.
I understand it would have created a buzz in the college and community here and elsewhere, that those hand gestures were not displayed correctly according to the organizational instructions.
I know President Brown and I am not trying to defend or oppose the K-State president — he is a member of a Black Greek fraternity expressing the organizational hand gesture. He, himself, posted it on a social media site a year ago. I don’t think it depicts hate crime.
Many people have been falsely accused for using the “OK” gesture in its traditional sense. It is important, before jumping to conclusions, to determine the intent behind why someone used the gesture.
In the past, OK hand gestures were overwhelmingly used in a traditional purpose as a gesture signifying an approval. It is used by Hindu and Buddhist culture especially during yoga as a symbol of inner perfection. It is also part of American Sign Language.
I understand many news media outlets have reported that hate crimes and the display of hate symbols are increasing in Kentucky, especially in Lexington and Louisville. Recently, WKYT has investigated and telecast such events happening in Lexington.
It is time for us to “love our neighbors.” We need to teach our children and our students on the consequences of hatred, particularly when hate symbols are displayed in schools, parks and public places.
I have no doubt that the Commonwealth of Kentucky is in good hands of the collective support of members of the Kentucky legislative, executive and judicial branches.
Narayanan Rajendran, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Kentucky State University. He can be reached at sibiniki@hotmail.com.
