The goal is to get people in our parks, to experience the hidden jewels that parks department staff know are some of the best parts of Frankfort.
That was our main focus with Haunting on the Hill, a fun way to get the community to Fort Hill to experience the rich history and outstanding beauty. You can plan your heart out, finalizing every detail, but there is still the nervous, unknown. We are doing this for our community, so it has to be perfect!
What parks staff realized after hosting the first ever Haunting on the Hill was the community of Frankfort came out for us! They came in droves; on buses, golf carts and on foot heading up the hill to an event we didn't know was going to work until our community made it amazing. The concern of getting people to Fort Hill left when by 8 p.m. more than 800 of our neighbors had visited the event.
In an already tight schedule as staff was squeezing in time to hang lights, carve pumpkins, drop bales upon bales of straw, even arriving on site the morning of to place 600 luminary bags with the sunrise. The question crossed all of our minds. Is all this worth it? The outpouring of positivity from visitors only validated even more that it was one hundred percent worth it.
Many years ago the parks department hosted a much smaller event on Fort Hill, but after it faded, the number of visitors decreased. We had to find a way to bring it back better than ever!
After a bus ride to the bottom of the hill, hay wagons took you up the spooky trail, to a celebration like no other. Food and beer trucks, classic halloween movies, music and dancing. For the kids, there was a trick or treat trail, thanks to all the supportive local businesses, as well as face and pumpkin painting, corn pit, hedge apple launcher, fire and police visits and tours of the historic Sullivan House. The fun was non-stop from 4:30-9 p.m.
Planning for next year is already in the works. We hope you can join us for an even better event! In the meantime, visit Fort Hill for all it naturally has to offer. Take a walk on the trails, stop at the bird watch area or the Frankfort overlook. Discover this serene piece of nature right in the heart of town.
Thank you Frankfort! We work, so you can play, but the reassurance of knowing what we are doing is benefiting our community is more than we could ever ask for!
Alex Cunningham, of Frankfort, works as Special Projects I Urban Forestry at Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites. She can be emailed at acunningham@frankfort.ky.gov
