When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy and thriving.

Right now state budgets across the country are full as a result of emergency pandemic programs and stimulus packages like the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). But these measures are temporary, with most expiring in 2023. Instead of using this money to build a commonwealth where everyone can live a healthy life and contribute to the health of their communities,some lawmakers have decided to squander the opportunity.

Emily Beauregard

Emily Beauregard

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription