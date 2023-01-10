"Time it was" of holidays, elections, and old hope. "Time it is" of new school boards, mayors, governors, legislators, representatives, senators, political alliances and Congress. It is also time for new hope and change — an epiphany in this coming year to help guide us and our representatives through our phobias to new imperatives and mandates in our quests for social equality and human rights. The season of hope does not have to be boxed, forgotten, and lost in our game of "Someone has to lose for someone else to win." This year we will address many issues and problems, not the least of which is healthcare to those who deserve it the most — that is, to all, not just some. It can be done. But first, we need to rid ourselves of the idea that universal healthcare, single payer healthcare is un-American; part of a "leftist" plot to destroy capitalism ... a phobia we continue to feed and nurture. Healthcare should be a public and human service, not a privatized commodity.
Recent Gallup Polls from Oct. 6 and Oct. 20, revealed that:
• More than 44% of the country rates the US healthcare system as poor or failing.
• 72-78% of U.S. adults across all income groups assign it a grade of D or F.
• An estimated 70 million adults report that if they needed access to quality care today, they would not be able to afford it.
• 87% of US voters say a candidate's plan for cutting healthcare costs will influence their vote.
• 39% would even vote for the opposing party's candidate if lowering costs were a top priority.
Is U.S. healthcare really that costly and failing? Compared to our "peers" (meaning wealthier and developed nations), the U.S. healthcare costs are on average over twice as high, and the positive outcomes are generally only half as good — mathematically speaking, our system is only 1/4th as efficient and effective as our peer nations' systems (i.e., Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands,, Austria, Sweden, France, Belgium, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan and Denmark). Of this group, the U.S. is the only country lacking universal healthcare/insurance coverage. During 2020, the U.S. spent $4.124 trillion on health care — $12,530 per capita. In 2021, the per capita costs in the U.S. were between $11,582 and $11,945 (depending on source — AMA or the international Commonwealth Fund). The average per capita healthcare expenditures of our peer nations were $5,736. N.B., Cuba's healthcare system, provides outcomes comparable to to the US at 1/8th the cost.
Why is health care so expensive in the U.S.?
• Multiple and competing systems create waste. In the U.S., at least 30% (up to 40%) of the costs are administrative and marketing efforts which have no positive health outcomes.
• Drug costs, mostly unregulated, are twice as high as others.
• Physicians and registered nurses earn much more.
• Hospitals are profit centers, not service centers.
• U.S. practices defensive medicine instead of preventive medicine.
• U.S. prices vary widely partly because we charge "what the market will bear.
• Our peer nations, and others, control costs by having governments with a stronger role in negotiating prices and can achieve lower drug, medical equipment, and hospital costs.
• There is a lack of political support and "will" to reduce costs in our balkanized system which tends to "follow the money."
The features of healthcare systems which obtain better, more cost effective, and more equitable outcomes are:
• They provide for universal coverage and remove cost barriers to access.
• They invest in primary care services to ensure high quality front-end care.
• They prioritize maternal services, pediatric services, midwife and nurse practitioner led care, and adequate parental leave.
• They invest in social services that increase access to nutrition, childcare, community safety, education, housing, transportation and worker benefits leading to a healthier population.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, our 4% of the global population experienced 16.5% of global COVID deaths. Of our 1,2 million Covid deaths, 338,000 were due to lack of health insurance. Currently in the U.S. there are 31.5 million people under the age of 65 who are uninsured(9%); 11% have a gap in coverage; and 23% are underinsured. Right now, in the U.S., the third leading cause of death for adults between the ages of 55-64, after heart disease and cancer, is lack of proper health insurance.
One more basic indicator of health, healthcare and health insurance coverage is life expectancy. All of our peer nations(wealthy, developed) have universal health coverage, at one-half the cost. All of our peer nations have longer life expectancies than the US, and generally rate in the top 20. The U.S. life expectancy currently rates at number 46. Why? International studies indicate it is because "... we do not have universal health insurance; we have financial barriers to care; we lack adequate primary care providers and services; we consume more calories; we abuse more drugs; and we shoot one another more often." It is not because of a lack of financial resources. If we can spend $4.1 trillion in one year, we can spend $2 trillion (1/2) ... we just have to rearrange the allocation and flow of funds, and increase the quality of outcomes.
Is our healthcare in a crisis? Is there an imperative for a mandate? Do we need the public and political will for change? Do we need action? Yes, to all the above.
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
