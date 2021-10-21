It is an exciting time in the City of Frankfort. Now more than ever our community needs to come together to improve the quality of life for our citizens.
The City of Frankfort Parks Department houses Frankfort’s Urban Forestry Division, which maintains and improves the health and safety of all right of way and park trees. The parks staff along with local professionals are working together to improve the canopy in downtown Frankfort in order to improve the air quality and increase property value. National studies show that business districts with a healthy amount of trees increase income and tourism.
This tree plan, provided and maintained complete by the city, is tentatively scheduled for the next three years increasing the canopy in most of the downtown area. If successful the hope is to improve the canopy in other areas of Frankfort.
Frankfort Canopy Plan-Phase 1
The City of Frankfort Urban Forestry Program strives to provide the community with guidance and development for our urban trees. An urban tree canopy is part of a community’s infrastructure and creates valuable environmental, economic and social benefits. As society becomes more urbanized, wooded edges are increasingly important.
After strenuous research a committee developed a plan to place specific trees in the city right of ways. These trees have been hand picked to grow well in urban areas taking into consideration utilities, streets, sidewalks, etc.
The first phase is scheduled to begin this fall. By the end of the current plan not only will the city have hundreds of trees in the ground, but will have developed the city’s own arboretum. An amazing tree walk will be one more reason for visitors to be attracted to this one of a kind community.
A generous donation has been made to kick off the project. If you would like to be part of these improvements contact the parks office 502-875-8575 or visit our website www.frankfortparksandrec.com
A community meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday at Ward Oates Amphitheater. Feel free to stop by with questions.
