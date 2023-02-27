In February, we commemorate both American Heart Month and Black History Month, which presents an opportunity for us to raise awareness about cardiovascular health, remember the contributions of African Americans who helped shape the nation and reflect on the continued struggle to overcome disparities. As February ends, I urge everyone to commit to mind the teachings of American Heart Month and Black History Month throughout the year. That’s because a particular disparity that impacts the African American community is heart disease — the leading cause of death for African Americans and all adults across the U.S. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 20 million U.S. adults — approximately 7% of the U.S. population — have heart disease. The disparity lies in the fact that nearly 48% of African American women and 44% of African American men have some sort of heart disease. This is a lot higher than the 36% of white, non-Hispanic adults in the U.S. who have heart disease. In Kentucky, where heart disease is the Commonwealth’s leading cause of death, 11.8% of the African American population has been diagnosed with a cardiovascular disease — higher than the national average of 9%.

Daniel Brunner

