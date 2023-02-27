In February, we commemorate both American Heart Month and Black History Month, which presents an opportunity for us to raise awareness about cardiovascular health, remember the contributions of African Americans who helped shape the nation and reflect on the continued struggle to overcome disparities. As February ends, I urge everyone to commit to mind the teachings of American Heart Month and Black History Month throughout the year. That’s because a particular disparity that impacts the African American community is heart disease — the leading cause of death for African Americans and all adults across the U.S.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 20 million U.S. adults — approximately 7% of the U.S. population — have heart disease. The disparity lies in the fact that nearly 48% of African American women and 44% of African American men have some sort of heart disease. This is a lot higher than the 36% of white, non-Hispanic adults in the U.S. who have heart disease. In Kentucky, where heart disease is the Commonwealth’s leading cause of death, 11.8% of the African American population has been diagnosed with a cardiovascular disease — higher than the national average of 9%.
While many factors contribute to their increased risk, what matters is that heart disease is killing Black Americans at a higher rate than any other group in the U.S., and the best way to fight this disparity is to successfully treat the risk factors.
Here’s what people need to know:
Screening: Getting screened by a medical professional will help identify risk factors for heart disease early enough to treat it. Medical screening will identify if there are genetic risks or if factors such as weight, environment and habits are putting a person at higher risk of disease and death. Getting screened at least once a year is crucial for all adults.
Medication management: It’s not only important for people to take prescribed medication as directed for heart disease and other conditions that cause heart disease (such as diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure), but is also important to communicate with a doctor to help manage conditions and adjust medication when required.
Staying active: Staying physically active reduces and helps manage weight. It may reverse early diabetes and cut cholesterol levels. It can even help control stress and hypertension. All it takes is 30 minutes a day, at least five days a week of exercise that is enjoyable, like walking, running, swimming, cycling, dancing, playing a sport or anything that gets the heart pumping.
Diet: It is extremely important to watch your diet to help maintain a healthy weight and heart. Certain ethnic food or diets and sugar-sweetened beverages are widely embraced in many communities. Some diets may be associated with a significantly increased risk of heart disease. With risk factors as high as they are, it is critical to be diligent with limiting foods that are rich in sugar, fat, calories and sodium.
Lifestyle choices: While it is not possible to change genes that are inherited, it is possible to make lifestyle changes that can influence heart health. Cutting smoking, getting six to eight hours of quality sleep at night and refraining from overeating could make a positive difference in heart health. Also important is cutting stress, since stress can increase hormones that elevate blood pressure. If stress continues long-term, it can lead to permanent hypertension, an irregular heart rhythm or a permanent heart condition.
Fighting back against heart disease doesn’t have to be undertaken alone. People need their doctors to help, but in many cases, they can also turn to their health insurer for support. Many health plans, including Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid of Kentucky, offer special assistance in the form of case managers who work with patients and providers to determine a course of action that best serves a patient’s needs.
Accessing no-cost screenings, managing medication, and utilizing benefits designed to help members stay active or access diet programs are key to ensuring a healthy life. Reach out to your health plan to manage the thing that is most important — your health.
Dr. Daniel Brunner, M.D. serves as medical director with Anthem Blue Cross and Shield Medicaid in Kentucky. He is an emergency medicine physician based in Northern Kentucky. Brunner received his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He can be emailed through Jenny Recktenwald at jrecktenwald@c2strategic.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.