“Helpless” is surely one of Neil Young’s most loved songs: “Big birds fly across the sky throwing shadows on our eyes leave us helpless, helpless, helpless” and “chains are linked and tied across the door … sing with me somehow (helpless, helpless, helpless).” 

Seeking to discern some objective or precise meaning in his words will likely leave you “helpless.” But the repetitive mantra, “helpless” can “trigger” an emotional response or connection to what seems like our helpless, helpless efforts to confront the degradation of our civic culture and out of control economic inequality. For example, in the 1950s and 1960s 65% of Americans were considered “middle class.” Today, that percentage is 45%. More than four decades of “supply side”, “trickle down,” “horse and sparrow” (you can Google it) and what George H.W. Bush called “voodoo economics” have left most Americans helpless to live a better life than their parents and grandparents. This economic model of so-called “Neo Liberalism” combined with 40 years of massive tax cuts has been a multigenerational scam for the benefit of the top 5% of Americans and multi-national corporations.

Henry G. Marks

