“Helpless” is surely one of Neil Young’s most loved songs: “Big birds fly across the sky throwing shadows on our eyes leave us helpless, helpless, helpless” and “chains are linked and tied across the door … sing with me somehow (helpless, helpless, helpless).”
Seeking to discern some objective or precise meaning in his words will likely leave you “helpless.” But the repetitive mantra, “helpless” can “trigger” an emotional response or connection to what seems like our helpless, helpless efforts to confront the degradation of our civic culture and out of control economic inequality. For example, in the 1950s and 1960s 65% of Americans were considered “middle class.” Today, that percentage is 45%. More than four decades of “supply side”, “trickle down,” “horse and sparrow” (you can Google it) and what George H.W. Bush called “voodoo economics” have left most Americans helpless to live a better life than their parents and grandparents. This economic model of so-called “Neo Liberalism” combined with 40 years of massive tax cuts has been a multigenerational scam for the benefit of the top 5% of Americans and multi-national corporations.
We seem helpless to resist the pernicious foreign influence on our politics and culture that is inflicted by Rupert Murdoch (of Australia), Elon Musk (of apartheid South Africa) and Putin (through 5th Column Republicans and right-wing talk show supporters). All three hell-bent and together polluting our “discourse” with conspiracies and far-right extremist propaganda, dividing us against ourselves and enriching themselves at the expense of our economic security, emotional health and physical safety. Musk and Murdoch must have felt quite self-satisfied sitting together in their skybox at the Super Bowl. Likely conspiring with one another and presenting us with an in-your-face show of who is in control of our “information,” thought and direction, and maybe our destiny.
We appear helpless to stop the exponential growth of our unique American mass murder and the corresponding civilian proliferation of assault and semi-automatic weapons of war and the “tactical” paraphernalia of law enforcement. None of which exists in any other country other than those at war. On the other hand, maybe we are at war and are trying not to recognize it.
We struggle with a “learned helplessness” resulting from an electoral system of minority rule characterized by voter suppression, gerrymandering and corrupted by Citizen’s United legal bribery and “dark money,” the NRA gun lobby, and a political party that sees our common problems as political weapons to be exploited for profit and power rather than challenges in search of bipartisan policy solutions.
And we seem helpless in the face of continuing police violence, and increasing political and media hate speech and violence directed at citizens who are not straight, white (male) Christians.
Finally, as noted earlier, helplessness is “learned,” especially by the old(er) who so often combine it with willful ignorance and the complicity of silence. It is said, “If you are not a socialist when young, you do not have a heart, and if you are not a capitalist when old you do not have a brain.” Whatever truth there may be in this aphorism it is evident that my generation traded its heart (at least those who had one to begin with) for its wallet (ironically, while still regularly voting against their self-interest).
And so, as always, it will fall to the young to summon again the heart and courage to overcome “learned helplessness” and build a better, more just and economically secure future for themselves and their children. So, get out there and vote, for as Proverbs 27 tells us, tomorrow is not promised.
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com
