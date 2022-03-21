The pain at the pump is real. As gas prices soar, a hidden tax increase on motor fuels is the last thing Kentucky needs right now, but that’s exactly what is being considered in Frankfort. State government is flush with cash, thanks in large part to $6.4 billion in stimulus and infrastructure money raining down from Washington. With the state’s Road Fund doing well and inflation taking off like a rocket, one would think that gas taxes should stay the same, or even go down, as governors in Florida, Virginia and Illinois have proposed.
But not in Kentucky. Here, lawmakers continue to consider the notion that the gas tax should be “indexed” to the Consumer Product Index or possibly the National Highway Construction Cost Index. That means, as prices for ordinary consumer goods increase in the future — and they almost always do — then motor fuel taxes will automatically follow. Lawmakers won’t have to even vote to make this happen if indexed because the amount of the gas tax will be determined by a mathematical equation.
Therein lies the issue. Substituting a math problem for human judgment undercuts the very essence of electoral accountability. Future politicians will be able to honestly say they didn’t vote to raise the gas tax even while spending hundreds of millions in new tax revenues that ordinary Kentuckians will pay at the pump. Lawmakers who vote to raise taxes should do so transparently so that voters can decide whether their actions deserve another term. That basic level of accountability is gone with the indexing proposal.
And even if legislators vote to index the gas tax, it is not at all clear that the outcome is better roads. According to the American Petroleum Institute and Reason Foundation, seven states that have indexed their gas taxes have higher than average gas taxes and worse than average roads.
The average Kentuckian drives 16,305 miles a year. Indexing means Kentuckians will automatically pay more each year as inflation increases, without end. Even more telling, studies show that the gas tax takes a larger percentage of income from low-income and middle-income groups than from high-income groups. The direct impact of indexing the gas tax to inflation is bad for democracy and terrible for drivers. Gasoline is not a luxury item — it is as critical as groceries. It gets Kentuckians to work, school, church, medical appointments, and to obtain the critical goods they need every day.
But the hidden effects of the proposal reach even further. When fuel costs rise for industry and business, those costs must be passed on to consumers. As fuel prices increase, the prices of all consumer goods also increase. That’s when the basic math of indexing kicks in again and forces gas taxes even higher, which in turn further increases the price of both fuel and consumer goods. That’s a vicious cycle.
Good infrastructure is important, and it isn’t cheap, but passing a hidden gas tax increase in the form of indexing future motor fuel taxes is not wise. It hurts Kentucky taxpayers. As they are about to go into conference committee behind closed doors where these kinds of decisions get made, the General Assembly should reject any increase in fuel taxes tied to an index.
Brian Clark is Executive Director of the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association, the trade group representing 2,300 retail fueling facilities including convenience stores and truck stops. He can be emailed at brian.clark@kpma.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.