Editor’s note: This is the third column in a series about historic preservation. Read the other two at state-journal.com
Kentucky is grappling with a big transition due to climate change. Last December’s streak of tornados in Western Kentucky and this summer’s devastating storms in Eastern Kentucky, which caused flooding in areas previously described as once in 1,000 years flood zones, are just the most recent examples.
Earlier in August, environmental research nonprofit First Street Foundation released a study that found parts of Kentucky could face days where “the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades” and the U.S. Department of Defense has called climate change an “existential threat.”
Carl Elefante, past president of the American Institute of Architects, once famously declared “The greenest building is the one already built.” The discovery of this connection between historic preservation and environmental sustainability spawned a flurry of new private, public, and academic research on the subject in the last few decades.
Research in Raleigh, NC by economics firm PlaceEconomics found that when a building’s embodied energy (“the sum of all energy required to extract raw materials and then produce, transport, and assemble the elements of a building”) is combined with the cost of razing and hauling its materials to a landfill, the demolition of an average historic building produced 62.5 tons of waste — the same amount of waste that is produced by one person in 79.5 years. That’s the energy equivalent of throwing away 15,285 gallons of gasoline.
Every time an average historic building (2,400 sq. ft.) in a downtown San Diego neighborhood is demolished, it erases the environmental benefit of recycling 1,344,000 aluminum cans, according to economist Donovan Rypkema, who elaborates: “We’ve not only wasted an historic building, we’ve wasted months of diligent recycling by the good people of our community. And that calculation only considers the impact on the landfill, not any of the other sustainable development calculations … ”
Research by economic analyst Joseph Cronyn and environmental economist Evans Paull in Maryland found that rehabilitating a 50,000 sq. ft. historic industrial building rather than building anew on the edge of town resulted in a 20-40% reduction in vehicle miles traveled; reduced travel-related CO2 of 92 metric tons; retained embodied energy of 55,000 Million BTUs; 5.2 acres of greenfield land preserved; 2,500 tons less demolition debris for the landfill; $100,000 of natural resources saved; and between $500,000 and $800,000 of otherwise required infrastructure investment saved for future uses.
One study by the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s (NTHP) Research and Policy Lab, shows that “building reuse almost always yields fewer environmental impacts than new construction when comparing buildings of similar size and functionality” and “reuse of buildings with an average level of energy performance consistently offers immediate climate change impact reductions compared to more energy efficient new construction.”
It further found that a newly-constructed energy efficient building takes 10 to 80 years to make up for the negative environmental impacts of its construction. Meanwhile, historic buildings have already paid their environmental dues and proven their resiliency over decades and even centuries.
According to NTHP, historic preservation has a “thirty-two year track record of creating 2 million jobs,” “generating $90 billion in private investment,” and “creating 50% more jobs than new construction.”
Because jobs in historic preservation require specialized training and the development of specific skills in historic trades, they often pay more than new construction jobs, therefore contributing more to a community’s occupational tax revenue. For instance, in historic Savannah, Georgia, 1.2 more jobs and $62,000 in additional revenue per million dollars spent is generated from rehabilitation versus new construction.
Another NTHP study found that “saving and retrofitting old windows is the more cost-effective way to achieve energy savings and to lower a home’s carbon footprint.” Retrofitting historic windows also means those dollars are most often spent and entirely retained in the local economy instead of buying from a corporate distributor where only a fraction may be retained locally.
According to television preservationist Bob Yapp, 32 million window sashes end up in the landfill each year with nearly 40% of those being new windows under 20 years old, despite 20- to 30-year guarantees.
The City of Frankfort’s new Strategic Plan strives to “build for the future and preserve its unique history” and to be “an innovative, inclusive and sustainable city.” The very first of the City’s new “Business Values” is Sustainability, assuring “We are stewards of Frankfort’s resources: natural, human, and financial.”
Likewise, surveys conducted by the current Comprehensive Plan update consultants found the community strongly favors environmental sustainability; protection of cultural, natural, and agricultural resources; and the preservation of our historic and rural character.
Given this data, our local governments, businesses, and organizations should incorporate, incentivize, promote, and prioritze historic preservation as a vital tool in any fiscal, economic, environmental, cultural, and sustainable development strategy. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also endorsed this approach with its incorporation of Smart Growth America’s 10 principles for conservation and development.
John Carlton is the co-creator and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week and its heritage tourism coalition, a past president of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation, a current member of Envision Franklin County, and a citizen member at-large of the current Frankfort-Franklin County Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. He can be reached at johnhcarlton@hotmail.com
