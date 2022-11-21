Editor’s note: This is the fifth and final column in a series about historic preservation. Read the other four at state-journal.com
Preservation often gets the false rap that it stalls economic development. Over thirty years of data proves otherwise: preservation is a major economic driving force and its past time for Frankfort to leverage this information in its favor.
Jon Palmer, a historian in Greene County, New York, stated, “HISTORIC PRESERVATION IS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Spray paint this on your cars, get it tattooed on your foreheads if you need to, but please don’t forget it.”
A subsidiary program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Main Street America has earned an international reputation as “the most cost-effective approach to economic development of any type that exists in the United States and has a 40-year success story.”
In 2021 alone, Main Street’s 2,500 communities nationwide collectively saw a total reinvestment of $5.76 billion in physical improvements from public and private sources from the rehabilitation of 10,595 buildings which provided a net gain of 30,402 jobs and 6,601 new businesses. For every dollar a community spent to support its Main Street program in 2021, an average of $19.34 in new investment was generated. Frankfort does not currently have a Main Street program.
Data provided by the Kentucky Heritage Council (KHC) showed that in nearly two decades over 100 preservation projects which utilized federal and state historic tax credits in Frankfort’s six National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) districts, and which consist of over 1,100 contributing structures, generated over $21 million in additional investment. And that’s just from projects who received the tax credits.
Kentucky ranked 15th in the nation in 2020 for utilizing the federal credit generating $54,292,000 in total investment from 20 projects. The state credit in 2020 was represented by $161,582,277 in proposed private investment in rehabilitation for 127 approved projects. Since the state tax credit’s implementation in 2005, it saw $49 million in tax credits leveraged over 1,091 rehabilitated historic buildings which generated $663 million in private funds invested. This is just one benefit of National Register designation of individual homes and the creation of NRHP historic districts.
Economic research firm PlaceEconomics has led much of the effort for studying and documenting the economic benefits of preservation. It found that for every 100 jobs created in the U.S. by new construction, 135 are created elsewhere. However, for the same 100 jobs created by rehabilitation, 185 are created elsewhere — a nearly 30% difference in favor of preservation. It also found that 40% of Nashville’s job growth went to its historic districts, while 9% went to the rest of the city. Data in other cities confirm similar findings.
The principal of PlaceEconomics, Donovan Rypkema, has called these benefits the “preservation premium.” In Pittsburgh, heritage tourists contribute $64 million in additional economic activity compared to other tourists. In Miami and Indianapolis, property values in historic districts average four times the city-wide average. For Savannah, the higher land value from the historic districts meant the school district could pay 86 additional teacher salaries, the County could pay a fourth of the sheriff’s office’s annual budget, and the City could offer a rental subsidy of $200/month for 1,283 families.
In a 2020 study, PlaceEconomics also found that historic districts:
- Create more and higher-paying jobs from both rehabilitation and heritage tourism;
- Are often the first place of return and the strongest accommodators for population growth;
- Had greater rates of property value appreciation and therefore generate more revenue in taxes for the municipalities and school districts;
- Had a foreclosure rate significantly lower than non-historic districts and are stronger and more resilient in up and down markets;
- Are strongly preferred by small businesses and young startups, knowledge and creative class sectors, and millennials (who in 2019 surpassed Baby Boomers as the largest living generation);
- Are more walkable and bikeable; human-scaled to density; environmentally sustainable; culturally, ethnically, and racially diverse; and contribute to higher quality of life than non-historic areas;
- Satisfy all ten comprehensive sustainable development principles of Smart Growth America;
- Often have better access to public schools, libraries, public art, non-profits, colleges or universities, etc.; and
- Have lower rates of vacancy and longer tenures of occupation contributing to higher neighborhood stability.
The benefits from historic preservation activities are real and tangible, and they unequivocally prove that old places do matter.
John Carlton is the co-creator and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week and its heritage tourism coalition, a past president of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation, a current member of Envision Franklin County, and a citizen member at-large of the current Frankfort-Franklin County Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. He can be reached at johnhcarlton@hotmail.com.
