Editor’s note: This is the fourth column in a series about historic preservation. Read the other three at state-journal.com
The National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP) defines heritage tourism as “traveling to experience the places, artifacts and activities that authentically represent the stories and people of the past.” Those places include cultural, historic, and natural resources.
It is precisely these resources that make our community unique and special apart from other communities; that tell the story of our community’s mark on local, state, and national histories; and prevent us from becoming “Anytown, U.S.A.”
Every community may have its own skyline, but they don’t have our iconic trio of steeples made up of the Customs House, the old Good Shepherd Catholic Church, and Franklin County Courthouse. They may have a Main Street, but they don’t have the New Capital Hotel (Whitaker Bank), the Mason & Hoge building, or the 1867 fire station. They may have their own waterways, but they don’t have the alluring Benson, Kentucky, and Elkhorn trisecting their county creating beautiful and lush floodplains.
They may have their own bridges, but they don’t have our five internationally-recognized historic truss bridges or the totemic Switzer Covered Bridge (the official state covered bridge). They may have their own historic buildings, but they don’t have Cook’s cabins, the Giltner-Holt House, the old Buck Run Baptist Church, the Suter Home — seminal landmarks of rural Franklin County — or Scotland Mansion at Locust Hill, the largest Greek Revival mansion in Franklin County and among the largest in the state, where innovations in farming were developed on its farm by its builder, Robert Wilmot Scott.
Given its particular history, Scotland appropriately marks the entrance to the rural scenic, agricultural, and historic horse farm corridor into Versailles and Lexington — with Old Frankfort Pike, a National Scenic Byway, less than a half-mile away.
It is precisely these resources, with their intriguing and fascinating histories, that can simultaneously tell our story, create jobs, increase tourism, increase population, and increase revenue, all while being environmentally and fiscally sustainable.
Tourism is the second largest industry in America while “visiting historic sites and museums” is the third most popular activity for U.S. travelers behind shopping and outdoor activities,” according to NTHP. The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet’s (KY-TAHC) Economic Impact of Visitors in Kentucky 2021 study shows that of the $7.7 billion spent by tourists in Kentucky in 2021, which was a rebound to 95% of 2019 spending and produced 83,100 jobs statewide, 26% of the spending went to food and beverage, 21% went to lodging, 20% to retail, 19% to transportation, and 12.4% to recreation.
KY-TAHC’s 2021 Economic Impact County Stats show that tourism in Franklin County during 2021 directly generated 708 jobs and 1,032 jobs overall (direct + indirect + induced) which produced $17.4 million in direct salaries and $30.2 million in overall salaries. Tourism also generated $9.7 million in state and local taxes locally, and $83.7 million in direct spending by tourists had $131.7 million in overall economic impact in Franklin County.
Consistently, studies nationally and internationally have shown that heritage tourists “stay longer, visit more places, and spend more per day than do tourists with no interest in historic resources.” They’re also more likely to stay overnight. In Texas, where one in 20 employees works in the travel industry, tourism programs generated a return-on-investment in state taxes of $29.89 for each dollar budgeted.
But heritage tourism isn’t just a cheap trick to increase revenue. Heritage tourists seek authenticity, which Webster defines as “being actually and precisely what is claimed.” A 2001 study by the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation said of tourists: “We revel in the genuine article — the truly memorable experience that only the actual place can provide.”
A 2003 article by Cheryl Hargrove in the Forum Journal entitled “Authenticity in Cultural Heritage Tourism” warned “When authenticity is compromised, cultural heritage tourism loses its credibility…and loses what differentiates it from sanitized theme park adventures and recreate (rather than real) attractions.”
That’s what historic preservation attempts to prevent. To the best of its ability, preservation maintains the authentic sense of place inherent in an original structure, site, or landscape. And heritage tourism “embodies the goals of preservation and tourism.”
John Carlton is the co-creator and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week and its heritage tourism coalition, a past president of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation, a current member of Envision Franklin County, and a citizen member at-large of the current Frankfort-Franklin County Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. He can be reached at johnhcarlton@hotmail.com.
