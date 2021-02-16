We are exactly halfway through the legislative session at this point. After the first week of heavy legislation, we lightened up on public deliverables until last week.
Initial work on the budget started in mid-January and will come to a head soon. Now it seems more like a “normal” session, with issues flying in and out the door at a steady rate.
Last week’s biggest legislation was SB 120, commonly called Historic Horse Racing (HHR), which definitely created tension among constituents and legislators in every district statewide. The calls and emails we constantly received in both directions for weeks demonstrated that Kentucky seemed split 50/50 on this issue. In those moments, core guiding principles come into the spotlight.
I voted no, because I considered SB 120 an inappropriate use of government, carving out exclusive benefits that would be unavailable in a free market to assist one industry’s business plan. Although SB 120 ultimately passed without strong consensus, everyone ended up represented by either my vote or the outcome.
SB 120 failed to solve the systemic issues that brought the horse industry to this precipice 10 years back, but I look forward to working to stabilize its future through innovation.
SB 80 is a police discipline reform bill developed by a retired police officer and passed unanimously. I was ecstatic that this issue was being addressed with a fantastic set of protections that serves all sides well.
This may be the toolbox we need to weed out the recidivating bad apples, which will go a longer way than anything else in building integrity and trust back into law enforcement.
The final bill we voted on last week was SB 84, which protects babies born to incarcerated mothers and requires reporting of solitary confinement. As an outspoken supporter of life and opponent of long-term solitary confinement, I co-sponsored this wonderful combination and look forward to using the findings in my justice reform research over the next year.
I have been busy preparing bills to be filed and heard. While I periodically refresh my priorities based on what is going on, I also know many items are still undone from years past. This bears out in my bills about election machines, NTI education and mask mandates, side by side with hemp testing, open records and public banking.
Then there have been some constituent requests that merited attention since I was able, resulting in proposals for Kratom protection, food truck permit consolidation and shelter pet adoption awareness. My complete sponsorship list for this year should be available beginning Wednesday night at legislature.ky.gov.
Adrienne Southworth, of Lawrenceburg, is 7th District senator representing Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. She can be reached at a@senate7.com
