If there is one lesson humanity has learned from history, it is that humanity has learned nothing from history. Case in point: All the artificially and opportunistically generated outrage over so-called “Critical Race Theory” (CRT), which has come to encompass the teaching of any and all issues involving race or racism on the (unspoken) grounds that it unduly interferes with the exploitation of white supremacy so many right-wing politicians have come to rely upon.

But even a rudimentary exploration of these issues that dare no longer be spoken demonstrates how history is being repeated.

David Hoffman

David Hoffman

The post-Civil War period known as Reconstruction opened up many opportunities for African Americans.  But a disputed election between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel J. Tilden, in which Tilden had not only won the popular vote, but also the Electoral College vote (but failed to reach the majority needed to obtain the presidency), caused the election to be thrown into the hands of Congress.  

Hayes then decided that a self-serving lust for power was more important than the progress and lives of African Americans and agreed to end Reconstruction in exchange for being declared the victor.

The result was a backlash that ignited, for almost a century, a plethora of harsh “Jim Crow” segregation laws, voting restrictions that made a mockery of the Fifteenth Amendment, and brutal lynchings.

Fast forward to today as the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breanna Taylor inspired a Reconstruction era mindset where schools, media, and businesses finally appeared to be (or in some cases feigned to be) ready to engage in serious discussions about America’s legacy of racism and its impact on the nation’s institutions.  

But, just like at the end of Reconstruction, the backlash has been swift and unforgiving. Discussions about the effects of this legacy are being banned because they are allegedly “divisive.” In fact, perhaps the only difference is that, in Hayes’s time, being a racist was a badge of honor. In many ways it still is, as the successful passage of these anti-CRT laws demonstrate, but the strategies are even more insidious, from distorting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words and deeds to disingenuously calling it “Liberty” to censor topics and ban books that dare to challenge a white supremacist view of history.

Let’s hope it doesn’t take another century of oppression and injustice to recognize the hatred and evil, and undo the harm, that is currently being done.

David R. Hoffman, of South Bend, Indiana, is a retired constitutional law and civil rights attorney. He can be emailed at hoffmandavidr@yahoo.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription