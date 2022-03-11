Paul Bunyan, a folk-lore from American history, whose exploits revolved around superhuman labor. Although some in the community may think we have a Paul Bunyan on staff and most of our staff may feel they have the strength of Bunyan. Bunyan is currently not on payroll. What we do have is even better. We have a group that is invested in the parks system. Although not superhuman, they work tirelessly learning a variety of skills to help things run smoothly.
The department maintains 10 major areas which does not include the Juniper Hill Golf Course, Capital City Museum or any of the smaller community playgrounds. That is a total of 825 acres. Our staff manages this feat without the strength of a thousand men. With the majority of our staff made up of part-time and seasonal employees, supervisors juggle many areas. The employee that comes to mind when discussing multitasking in the parks is Jon Hockensmith.
Hockensmith began his career with the department at only 16 years old, and 28 years later has had a hand in almost every job imaginable. He currently maintains three parks, the athletic complex at Lakeview, East Frankfort Park and Cove Spring which includes; main cove, upper sky trail and the wetlands. Cove Spring is one of the department's most popular parks and sees the highest volume of visitors no matter the weather or time of year. Hockensmith maintains a nature preserve, a dog park, ball fields, playgrounds, the list goes on.
Frankfort has one of the largest park systems in the state. When you're enjoying our parks, stop to think what it takes to maintain this beautiful space. On any given day, Hockensmith manages the basic upkeep within his parks, ensures the grass is mowed and the area is clean, but think about all the extra. He may be a carpenter repairing dugouts, plumber for the park bathrooms, line and drag ball fields for every tournament no matter the day of the week.
He has to manage a space for plants and animals in the nature preserve, he is required to know native plants, invasives and the trees he is trimming or planting. Getting to my point, Hockensmith has to wear many hats to get his job done. How many jobs can you think of that include this challenge? On a winter day when you are in the comfort of your home, he is clearing snow and making sure his parks are accessible. On a hot summer day you may be playing in the pool, while Jon and his crew are getting things ready for every event, family reunion, tournament and special program that may be happening in one of the parks.
Hockensmith doesn’t only have to worry about the manual labor, he also maintains a budget, to keep his equipment and fleet workable, as well as staffing all areas and making sure his staff has what they need to work safely and efficiently. Administrative duties also? How is there enough time in his day? When I asked Jon his favorite part of his job, without hesitation he said “the staff.” “I look forward to getting up each morning and getting to work with the crews. Each person is different, but has their own talent that makes a fun team.”
Hockensmith has invested 28 years into not just a job, but a way of life. Being that invested and in the busiest season working sometimes seven days a week, takes a lot of patience from home. His amazing wife, Mandi, has been along for the ride, as well as two daughters, Danielle and Lacey. Who not only know about dad’s job, but has also been invested. Playing through all the sports, leagues, and having summer jobs with the department. Our staff doesn't just have jobs, they are raising their families in Frankfort and putting their all in this community.
Hockensmith may not have the strength of Bunyan, but he is pretty close. Next time you are in one of our parks, think about Hockensmith and his life's work he has put into your quality of life. Also, keep an eye out for a blue ox, you never know!
Alex Cunningham, of Frankfort, works as Special Projects I Urban Forestry at Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites. She can be emailed at acunningham@frankfort.ky.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.