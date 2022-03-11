Paul Bunyan, a folk-lore from American history, whose exploits revolved around superhuman labor. Although some in the community may think we have a Paul Bunyan on staff and most of our staff may feel they have the strength of Bunyan. Bunyan is currently not on payroll. What we do have is even better. We have a group that is invested in the parks system. Although not superhuman, they work tirelessly learning a variety of skills to help things run smoothly. 

The department maintains 10 major areas which does not include the Juniper Hill Golf Course, Capital City Museum or any of the smaller community playgrounds. That is a total of 825 acres. Our staff manages this feat without the strength of a thousand men. With the majority of our staff made up of part-time and seasonal employees, supervisors juggle many areas. The employee that comes to mind when discussing multitasking in the parks is Jon Hockensmith. 

Hockensmith began his career with the department at only 16 years old, and 28 years later has had a hand in almost every job imaginable. He currently maintains three parks, the athletic complex at Lakeview, East Frankfort Park and Cove Spring which includes; main cove, upper sky trail and the wetlands. Cove Spring is one of the department's most popular parks and sees the highest volume of visitors no matter the weather or time of year. Hockensmith maintains a nature preserve, a dog park, ball fields, playgrounds, the list goes on. 

Frankfort has one of the largest park systems in the state. When you're enjoying our parks, stop to think what it takes to maintain this beautiful space. On any given day, Hockensmith manages the basic upkeep within his parks, ensures the grass is mowed and the area is clean, but think about all the extra. He may be a carpenter repairing dugouts, plumber for the park bathrooms, line and drag ball fields for every tournament no matter the day of the week. 

He has to manage a space for plants and animals in the nature preserve, he is required to know native plants, invasives and the trees he is trimming or planting. Getting to my point, Hockensmith has to wear many hats to get his job done. How many jobs can you think of that include this challenge? On a winter day when you are in the comfort of your home, he is clearing snow and making sure his parks are accessible. On a hot summer day you may be playing in the pool, while Jon and his crew are getting things ready for every event, family reunion, tournament and special program that may be happening in one of the parks. 

Hockensmith doesn’t only have to worry about the manual labor, he also maintains a budget, to keep his equipment and fleet workable, as well as staffing all areas and making sure his staff has what they need to work safely and efficiently. Administrative duties also? How is there enough time in his day? When I asked Jon his favorite part of his job, without hesitation he said “the staff.” “I look forward to getting up each morning and getting to work with the crews. Each person is different, but has their own talent that makes a fun team.”

Hockensmith has invested 28 years into not just a job, but a way of life. Being that invested and in the busiest season working sometimes seven days a week, takes a lot of patience from home. His amazing wife, Mandi, has been along for the ride, as well as two daughters, Danielle and Lacey. Who not only know about dad’s job, but has also been invested. Playing through all the sports, leagues, and having summer jobs with the department. Our staff doesn't just have jobs, they are raising their families in Frankfort and putting their all in this community. 

Hockensmith may not have the strength of Bunyan, but he is pretty close. Next time you are in one of our parks, think about Hockensmith and his life's work he has put into your quality of life. Also, keep an eye out for a blue ox, you never know!

Alex Cunningham, of Frankfort, works as Special Projects I Urban Forestry at Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites. She can be emailed at acunningham@frankfort.ky.gov

