On Oct. 15 I received an oversized postcard from some outfit calling itself Fair Courts America — Kentucky. I have to say that this is as scurrilous and stupid an attempt to circumvent the campaign laws of this state as I have seen.

I have practiced law in Frankfort for 48 years. I served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for 18 years and prosecuted hundreds of criminal cases in Franklin Circuit Court. I have known both our circuit court judges for many years and have found them both to be fair and diligent in the performance of their duties.

Steven Bolton

Steven Bolton

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription