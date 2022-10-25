On Oct. 15 I received an oversized postcard from some outfit calling itself Fair Courts America — Kentucky. I have to say that this is as scurrilous and stupid an attempt to circumvent the campaign laws of this state as I have seen.
I have practiced law in Frankfort for 48 years. I served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for 18 years and prosecuted hundreds of criminal cases in Franklin Circuit Court. I have known both our circuit court judges for many years and have found them both to be fair and diligent in the performance of their duties.
The offending postcard is libelous at best, dishonest at worst. It demonstrates a complete misunderstanding of how the criminal justice system works.
As you and most other Franklin Countians know, one of our current circuit judges, Phillip Shepherd, is running for reelection. His opponent is a state lawyer who resides in Louisville named Joe Bilby.
This postcard, which shows a return address of a P.O. Box in Louisville, shows up a couple of weeks before the election but purports not to support any candidate, but only to warn Franklin Countians that Shepherd “must be defeated.” Since the only other candidate is Bilby, the purpose of this avowedly non-political screed is clearly to get him elected and Shepherd defeated.
In case there is anyone who is unfamiliar with how the court system operates as to believe that the message on the postcard has any truth or merit at all, let me point out a few of the finer points that are either misrepresented or blatantly lied about.
First, the commonwealth’s attorney who prosecutes the case and the defendant’s lawyer who defends the case will often negotiate on a sentence to be recommended for the defendant to serve in return for a plea of guilty to the charge. This benefits the public because it guarantees a guilty finding and saves taxpayers the expense of a trial by jury (the outcome of which is no sure thing).
Criminal charges are based on statutory offenses that carry specified penalties. The offense to which the defendant referred to by the postcard pled guilty to was a Class D felony that carries a penalty of 1-5 years. Shepherd would not have “reduced” anything. He would have accepted the recommendation of the commonwealth’s attorney as to the appropriate sentence under the facts of the case.
Home incarceration is still incarceration. The offender will typically have to wear an ankle monitor to ensure that he or she is not violating the terms of incarceration. He will be checked on frequently to ensure compliance with the terms of his sentence. Home incarceration is a common practice with regard to non-violent offenders with small likelihood to run because it saves the taxpayers money and keeps the offender out of the community during the serving of his or her sentence. The public is protected because the offender is confined to the home and monitored regularly.
To say that our community is unsafe because Shepherd did anything is both absurd and venal. The statements are clearly an attempt to convince gullible people that Shepherd has done something wrong. He has not.
This kind of tactic had no place in politics, especially judicial politics. I hope that The State Journal will expose this crass dishonestly for what it is. Better yet, expose the idiot who concocted this fairy tale.
