Home is where one is, wants to be, or only dreams and hopes of being for important occasions, holidays, holy days, and for one faith tradition, especially for Christmas.
Long ago and far away, as the stories go, a journey began that would bring us the first Christmas. A young man had to leave his home in Nazareth and travel to his ancestral home in Bethlehem to abide by a decree that all citizens had to be counted in a census for the purpose of taxation by the Roman government. Joseph could not leave his wife, Mary, who was pregnant and very close to giving birth.
Together they started a six-day walk to the town of Bethlehem since they were both of the House of David. When they arrived, the crowded town had no vacancies in the inns, but as the time of birth was so near, they were given space in a cave reserved for the shelter, safety and protection of vulnerable animals such as the young lambs and calves. This cave was not a place meant for human habitation, but at least they were out of the wind, cold, and other elements with some degree of privacy. This was the first home for the Prince of Peace.
And the taxes, as usual, they were raised for the military, expansion of the Roman Empire and accumulation of wealth and power for the few. A small portion was used for just enough free bread and diversionary entertainment to keep the people working, the tax base growing, and attention diverted from their lives with few dreams, little hope and the desperation of empty promises.
Some people today also face and live with no place to stay, a temporary shelter, or a space not meant for human habitation, but is hopefully out of the wind, cold and other elements with some degree of safety and privacy.
The following are only a very few of the facts of homelessness:
• Globally there are 150 million people who are homeless while 1.8 billion more live in inadequate or squalid housing.
• At any given time there are between 550,000 and 600,000 homeless people in the United States, the highest of any industrialized nation; incidentally, there are 17 million vacant housing units in the United States, or approximately 31 empty units per homeless individual. Sadly, we continue to build more starter castles at higher prices thereby moving the bar of home affordability even higher.
• Families with children comprise 30% of the homeless.
• Severe mental illness affects up to 33% of the homeless.
• Former inmates of our penal system are at particular risk.
• People of color are disproportionately more homeless.
• Domestic violence against women and children force them to flee home with no place to go and often leaving them with no financial resources, food, medical care, access to education, jobs, transportation or hope.
• The pandemic, evictions, unemployment, increasing rent and housing prices all contribute to homelessness.
The consequences of being homeless extend far beyond the immediate needs. These souls out on the street will suffer from: loss of self esteem; institutionalization; substance abuse; loss of the will and ability to care for themselves; increased danger of violence and physical and sexual abuse; increased probability of entering the criminal justice system; development of behavioral problems; a decreased life expectancy to 50 years; and an increase in depression, loneliness and suicide especially during holidays.
Homelessness appears to be the antimatter to the human dream and need for a home. It is a great black hole people are born into or fall into without the basic resources or rights to survive with safety, security and dignity. It is filled with tent cities, cardboard boxes, rags, hunger, cold, desperation and no hope or dreams. Maybe there was a reason the Prince of Peace was born in a cave, not meant for humans, lay in a manger, and kept warm by the breath of animals. Maybe it was to identify with the underprivileged, the marginalized, the vulnerable, the oppressed, the rejects, the outcasts, the hungry, the poor, the unsheltered, the unhoused, the underhoused — the homeless. Maybe it was to show us the way.
Home is a sense of belonging; a home is where one belongs. Home is where you find yourself in a secure place and in the dignified conditions of your own choosing with those who set your heart at ease, your mind at rest and your soul at peace. Everyone deserves shelter...it is a human right. Everyone deserves a home — it is a human desire and need. Everyone deserves dreams and hope for those dreams. Everyone.
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.