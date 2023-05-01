Late in the evening on March 30, in the final hours of the 2023 General Assembly Session, the voices of approximately 270,000 Kentuckians were silenced. Six duly-elected state representatives were stripped of their committees, for no reason other than pure political retribution. These legislators did not break any rules or laws, and no disruption of legislative business occurred. The only “infractions” committed by these legislators were standing up for their districts and fighting for what they believe in.

Who made the decision to remove these legislators? Five people, out of a body of 100 state representatives. These five people were members of House leadership, consisting of the Speaker of the House, the Speaker Pro Tempore, the House Majority Floor Leader, the Whip, and the Caucus Chair. No vote was ever taken to hand down this short-sighted political payback, and 95% of the legislative body had no say whatsoever.

Felicia Rabourn

Felicia Rabourn

