The question I have repeatedly gotten this month has been, what about Amendment 1? This year, two constitutional amendments are on your ballot. Lesser-known is Amendment 1, regarding legislative session dates. I voted no on putting this wording on your ballot, and the more I research, the more solidly I oppose this measure today.

Although it appears long, Amendment 1 actually changes only two things: 1) removes the deadline to finish the legislative session, and 2) allows the President and Speaker to call special sessions like the governor currently can.

Adrienne Southworth

