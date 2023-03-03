Local and state politicians have been falling all over themselves for years, granting the bourbon industry anything they ask for because Kentucky is known as the Bourbon Capital of the World. 

The bourbon boom has lined the pockets of the Sazerac family and many other bourbon companies but there seems to never be enough profits for these greedy corporations. Recently local officials in Frankfort/Franklin County have even supported Buffalo Trace in its self-centered initiative to construct massive bourbon aging warehouses in Peaks Mill. 

Joe Sanderson

