Local and state politicians have been falling all over themselves for years, granting the bourbon industry anything they ask for because Kentucky is known as the Bourbon Capital of the World.
The bourbon boom has lined the pockets of the Sazerac family and many other bourbon companies but there seems to never be enough profits for these greedy corporations. Recently local officials in Frankfort/Franklin County have even supported Buffalo Trace in its self-centered initiative to construct massive bourbon aging warehouses in Peaks Mill.
Peaks Mill is the home of the Elkhorn Creek Basin navigated by narrow two lane country roads meandering through pristine farmland lined with historic stone fences, large lot homes and an occasional hamlet community. I assume the local “leaders” trusted Buffalo Trace to increase the badly needed property tax revenue to support local governments because warehouses do not increase jobs or occupational taxes.
As you well know by now the state legislature is in town doing the good work of the commonwealth however, there is one bill (HB 5) that is poised to cut the property tax revenue out from under all local governments in the state that house aging bourbon. Soon the barrel tax will be no more. This is the tax generated from the product in the barrel that is aging in these massive warehouses.
You can hear the local officials screaming, “FOUL!" Some of these same officials were once willing to give up their preservation of natural resources and decimation of rural character for these bourbon distilled vultures. Don’t get me wrong, Buffalo Trace employees are great citizens and community leaders, they are not responsible for greedy corporate decisions made in New Orleans.
This lifetime resident of Franklin County is not happy about the loss of tax revenue, but I am excited about the timing of House Bill 5. Many of us have seen through the tempting lure of additional tax revenue and have been begging others to see the real threat to an area of our county that has basically been unchanged in hundreds of years. Maybe now those that that were on the fence or even a few that supported Buffalo Trace invading Peaks Mill can see that the Sazerac family cares nothing about Franklin County. They purchased a distillery already here and want to expand in areas that save them the most money with no thought about what it will do to the historic rural character of Peaks Mill or the potential damage to one of the greatest natural resources in this region of the United States of America.
Our Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan Update is ongoing, and I am happy to see that we are finally going to recognize the Elkhorn Creek from it’s tributaries to the Kentucky River. This area is called the “Riverlands.” More still needs to be done to protect this treasured natural resource and hopefully by recognizing it as such will keep industrial type companies and warehouses out of this area.
Take a drive this weekend. On U.S. 127 North (Owenton Road) turn right on KY 1900 (Peaks Mill Road) — if you can make out the sign from the whiskey fungus — and enjoy the beautiful landscape. When you get to the Elkhorn Creek, pull off, get out and listen to the water flowing over the gentle rapids. For now, there are healthy small mouth bass, blue gill, and catfish among other aquatic life under the surface. Many types of birds fly overhead and line the banks. You will probably see several kayaks and canoes floating by. All this beauty and life could change forever if we allow corporate greed to invade these Riverlands.
Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner. He can be emailed at joesanderson61@yahoo.com
