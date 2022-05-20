Editor's note: This is the second in a two-part series about the proposed bourbon warehouses Buffalo Trace is trying to build in Peaks Mill. To read the first part, visit https://www.state-journal.com/opinion/guest-columnist-frankfort-growth-and-quality-of-life/article_79b2edca-d11a-11ec-858b-57761a2a4d09.html
Frankfort is not Whiskeytown or Potterville — we have lots of other traditions, noble and meritorious, that equally deserve attention during recurrent urges to “re-brand” things, a silly marketing concept that moves merchandise around on the shelves so you can’t find what you want. No, we can do better. Here are exactly what I think our local governance priorities should be for the foreseeable future.
Priority One: Promote and assist creation of new local entrepreneurs. People who live here and have the moxie to start small businesses care about local quality of life and economic well-being in ways no out-of-town corporation ever will. Our two local governments can and should enact major tax dis-incentives aimed at preventing any empty store, from downtown to suburbs, from remaining vacant for more than one year. It is disgraceful to be advocating for more pollution-generating whiskey warehouses anywhere in the Franklin County countryside while a hundred and more of our former retail stores linger on as empty eyesores, wasting valuable infrastructure as they sit there contributing absolutely nothing to our potential seven-times local economic multiplier.
Priority Two: Develop our riverfront. The beautiful Kentucky River’s big S curve through the heart of our town — a unique state capital — is a world-class attraction with absolutely enormous unrealized potential. Every year that its two banks remain inaccessible to our nature loving citizens is opportunity wasted. The Seine through Paris and Danube through Vienna have nothing on our wonderful tree-lined Kentucky River — except that those waterfronts are available to their people, and ours is not.
Any local politician who dawdles as much as one year without introducing an initiative to advance and complete the development of our riverfronts between the East-West Connector and Kentucky Avenue, or at least voting for such initiative, should be turned out of office. Year after year we wait, and wait, and wait, while riverfront change proceeds at a snail’s pace. I say get on with it, you would-be leaders, for the betterment of our people, our economy and, as Paul Sawyier would say, our sweet old town.
No other local development priority ranks in the same league as these two. Neither of them involves “growth.” They don’t make Frankfort bigger, they make it better. Pulling in ever more corporations to provide a few more jobs while exporting our common wealth is not smart. Unlike the relatively steady state economy our small local merchants represent, corporations that must forever grow, merge, buy out and grow again, ever scheming to eliminate their competition, simply exploit us.
Like Fayette County’s reserved horse farms, we should in fact be specifying the places where we don’t want growth outside our industrial park set-asides. Phooey on the shortsighted urge to make Frankfort “grow” until it builds over all the green fields between Georgetown, Versailles and Shelbyville. I prefer our friendly smaller community where a locally-owned Pic-Pac and Jessie’s Framing contribute far more to our quality of life than a dozen Walmarts, Krogers and chain anythings — not to mention excessively expansionist distilleries riding a transient worldwide whiskey boom. We really should be asking — exactly why is it that alcohol is currently so booming … and how much longer will it last?
Don Coffey, retired from federal and state governments, pursues interests at the interface of science and spirituality, with special focus on how to apply the social, economic and ethical implications to practical concerns of daily living in his chosen community. He can be emailed at dscoffey9@mis.net.
