Our local schools cannot grow and prosper without economic development.
“Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach a man to fish and he will eat for a lifetime” is the famous quote from Laozi, the ancient Chinese philosopher/writer. But it wasn’t until Nobel winning economists introduced the notion of education as an investment that we began to understand that investing in education creates several economic advantages.
The benefits of a better education are most often discussed in terms of personal gain: higher wages, greater economic mobility, and a better life.
- Education reduces poverty and improves prosperity, opportunity, entrepreneurship, and a more educated governance. A school’s higher enrollment rates and lower dropout rates are directly associated with positively higher levels of per capita income.
- Without access to a quality education, many students will remain trapped in multi-generational lower-wage jobs. Therefore, we must provide more high paying jobs that offer numerous career options so individuals can pursue work that interests them.
- Workers with more skills make more money and are provided with more career opportunities. These skilled workers are more effective in their jobs, as they are better equipped to manage a range of circumstances in the work environment and are more efficient and productive.
The benefit of better funded education bolsters the pool of skilled and productive workers and causes economies to flourish. Availability of a qualified workforce is the number one site selection criteria for nearly every industry. Higher-skilled workers serve as an economic driver and help boost GDP and improve the overall economy. Good schools can drive population growth, which adds to our tax base. Ask any realtor and they’ll tell you that people with families looking to move ask about the quality of local schools. Often if they work in Frankfort, they will live in another city if they perceive the schools to be better.
Our community has been presented with several large-scale developments projects that would generate millions of dollars for Franklin County schools, which could help them improve their output immensely. The Franklin County School District's tax rate for the year 2021 was $0.713 per $100 of assessed value on real estate and $0.713 per $100 of assessed value on personal property (business furniture, fixtures, and inventory).
If Buffalo Trace were allowed to build 16 warehouses at an approximate value of $7 million each, the real property tax generated for the Franklin County School System would be $50,000 per warehouse or a total of approximately $800,000 of additional revenue annually. For the same 16 warehouses, the schools would collect an additional $800,000 annually in “barrel” or inventory tax. This doesn’t include the millions that the Duncan Road property could raise for the schools once the property is built and paying property taxes if it is rezoned to IG. The millions of dollars in taxes that could be raised for our county schools could be a game changer. Our schools could pay higher salaries to be competitive with other counties. Increased resources could help students learn communication, problem solving, personal, and social skills that prepare them to enter the workforce.
With additional funding, our schools could invest in programs and resources to further prepare young children for entering school. Education systems that prepare children early, reform continuously, use the data to measure improvements are paving the way to help young children adapt to a thriving educational environment. As labor markets adjust to automation, our schools must be able to adapt for those skill sets. Our schools could also expand opportunities for disadvantaged youth, so they have an equitable chance to succeed. It takes resources to support the help they need to overcome the challenges of completing their appropriate level of education.
Quality education is truly one of the most powerful instruments for reducing poverty and inequality and it sets the foundation for sustained economic growth, suggesting that the economic growth afforded by improvements in education would certainly outweigh the cost.
Confronted with decisions on growth and development, it’s important to understand the far-reaching advantages and the positive opportunities it brings to all citizens. Jobs provide higher tax revenues. Higher tax revenues provide more funding for schools. More funding for schools provides a better qualified workforce. A better qualified workforce provides higher wages for employees and an incentive for employers to create new jobs in Franklin County. Additional investment in our children is an investment in our future.
Berry Popp has been in the banking and finance industry for over 30 years and supports our local schools. He can be emailed at Berry.popp@me.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.