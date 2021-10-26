As Kentucky State University initiates its search for a new president, it is good for those who love her to remember its best president, Rufus Ballard Atwood.
Were there other really good, arguably better presidents? Perhaps. The likes of John H. Jackson, the college's first president, Atwood's successor Carl M. Hill, and its first woman president Mary Levi Smith are surely also in the running.
But, I admit I am partial. As the founding director of the Atwood Institute for Race, Education, and the Democratic Ideal, it was my job to hold aloft the very best of Kentucky State — and that included most obviously, Rufus B. Atwood. As the longest-serving president of Kentucky State College for Colored Persons — later Kentucky State College for Negroes, then Kentucky State College — Atwood is easy to champion and impossible not to admire.
While a candidate's personal history would likely fall under a preliminary criminal, financial, education and professional background check, a person's formative experiences are, well, formative in who they are and what they will do with presidential powers.
In the case of Atwood, he was a Kentuckian, who, born at the close of the 19th century, was the only son and sixth and last child of formerly enslaved parents, Pomp and Annie Atwood. He knew his family's entrepreneurial labors and the Black community's struggle against white supremacy, as well as he knew the fullness of both his family's and community's love. A balance of the former two and a host of the latter is important in healthy character development. All three are especially crucial in the character of a good university president.
Atwood was educated in segregated Kentucky schools and grew up against the backdrop of the South and, more specifically, the Commonwealth’s unrepentant Jim Crow. He left Kentucky for nearby Nashville, where he entered the rigorous, famed Fisk University in 1915.
Fisk's academic rigor did not bar Atwood from enlisting in the United States Army to fight in World War I, where he gallantly served with the Signal Corps of the all-black 92nd Division. Awarded the Bronze Star for bravery the day before the Armistice, Atwood resumed his undergraduate studies at Fisk in 1918.
Following his graduation from Fisk in 1920 with a bachelor's degree in biology, Atwood earned another undergraduate degree at Iowa State Agriculture and Mechanical College — now Iowa State University — in 1923.
The same year, he accepted a position as professor of agriculture at Prairie View State Normal and Industrial College in Texas — now Prairie View A&M University — before assuming the presidency of Kentucky State College for Colored Persons at just 32 years old. It was during his tenure that Kentucky State was transformed into a college beyond name only.
Is youth an essential factor in a good university president? Perhaps not.
It is not as important, I argue, as someone who has established themselves in a subject other than university presidencies. Also critically important is someone who understands the foundational importance of faculty and staff — and has a genuine, healthy respect for both roles. One would be surprised how low instructional value and support land on a wrong president's hierarchy of priorities.
Despite his youth, Atwood, who early on could be mistaken for a student, maintained true to who and whose he was. His signature straw hat accompanied dark suits worn with ties, which belied the respectability he knew was paramount to the success of any Black person of his time — much more to him as the leader of a Black educational institution.
And while I'm not a huge proponent of Black respectability as a tool to dismantle structural racism, no one can deny that a president should at least behave as ethically, morally and legally as their employees and much more so than their students.
Any previous malfeasance or misfeasance should be a likely predictor of future behaviors. Can people change? Sure. Is a person's character likely to improve upon investing in them virtually limitless power? Absolutely not, which is why board governance is vested with fiduciary responsibility and other powers.
History does not care to remember with specificity who oversaw Atwood's presidency. But we do remember Atwood, because he did his job well. More so than being a great president, from all accounts, he was a good man.
Although he had no children, he parented thousands of students. He did so not with sheer charisma and "lip service love," but with meticulous, courageous and ethical leadership that supported the success of those around him in word and deed. He did so with programming that prioritized the campus. He did so by extending campus invitations to credible figures in all fields of endeavor. He did so by making a life for himself and his wife, fellow Fiskite, Mabel Atwood Campbell, on the Kentucky State campus and in Frankfort. And he did so by leaving Kentucky State better than he had met it.
Atwood's record on these fronts is clear.
Admittedly, it's challenging to see all that is important on the front end, and it's impossible to know all that lies ahead in wait in the future.
That is why even a good president is made better by good board governance. Also, that is why, at the first sign of presidential dishonor, misuse of power, or just plain ole laziness, a board must act swiftly to end a president's bad behavior, no matter how affable their shared rapport. Ignorance is no defense of the law and to claim ignorance is an abdication of a president's and a board's duty. And in the case of Kentucky State University's next presidency, any ignorance may sadly be the last and fatal straw for the Commonwealth’s only public historically Black university.
In a world of narcissists, the presidential search pool is likely to reflect the world. So, don't search for a star or settle on the mediocre. Instead, look for an Atwood — that's where Kentucky State will find personal and professional presidential gold.
Crystal A. deGregory, Ph.D., is a research fellow at the Middle Tennessee State University Center for Historic Preservation and was the founding director of Kentucky State’s Atwood Institute for Race, Education, and the Democratic Ideal. She can be reached at c.a.degregory@gmail.com.
