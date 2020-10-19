The Franklin County Humane Society is 75 years old!
Actually it’s 77, organized on May 22, 1943, by a small group of women interested in helping stray and homeless animals. But it was incorporated on Oct. 10, 1945.
The first shelter was built at the end of Clinton Street on the river in 1949.
Animals were moved to the present shelter on Memorial Day 1969.
After 51 years of heavy use and numerous floods, the current shelter must be replaced.
The Franklin County Humane Society has embarked upon a capital campaign to build a new shelter on the city-owned Carpenter Farm off the East-West Connector with financial support from the City of Frankfort and the Franklin County Fiscal Court.
Live animal outcomes for the Franklin County Humane Society in 2020 are 95%.
The Humane Society of Frankfort and Franklin County serves more than 3,000 animals and their families each year through adoption, rescue, community spay/neuter, community cat TNR (trap/neuter/return), rabies and vaccination clinics, and Pets4Life programs.
The Board of Directors, Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary, shelter staff, members, donors, supporters, New Leash on Life Thrift Store Manager Terri Sorrell and hundreds of volunteers have worked to provide the necessary resources and ensure the implementation of best animal shelter practices in reaching this tremendous 95% level of success despite the obstacles presented by an antiquated, inefficient and limiting sized facility.
How should Frankfort celebrate 75 years of the Franklin County Humane Society?
Help us build the new shelter!
Contribute $75 for 75 years or $95 for 95% positive outcomes or any amount you are able to share. Naming Paws at the new shelter are $100 for a small size or $250 for large. Cat Cage sponsorships are $2,000 and Dog Kennel sponsorships may be purchased for $3,000. Larger naming recognition for new shelter spaces is also available. Visit the new shelter at www.fchsanimals.org, contact us at FCHScapitalcampaign@gmail.com or send a check (memo line: new shelter) to us at 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Thank you for your continuing support of the Humane Society!
Sam Marcus is Franklin County Humane Society board president. He can be emailed at marcusfurn@iglou.com.
