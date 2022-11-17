"Live simply so that others may simply live." This quote has been attributed to Mahatma Gandhi, Sister Elizabeth Ann Seton, Mother Teresa and Sister Joan Puls. 

The advice, challenge, obligation, duty, mutual responsibility, admonition or prayer is the same, no matter who spoke it or now speaks it. The words underscore the fact that our bodies and souls exist in a human rainforest of interconnectedness which binds us, our actions and inactions to each other. Oct. 16 was World Food Day, observed by over 150 countries with the theme of "Leave No One Behind."

Glenn Ballard

