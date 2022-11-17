"Live simply so that others may simply live." This quote has been attributed to Mahatma Gandhi, Sister Elizabeth Ann Seton, Mother Teresa and Sister Joan Puls.
The advice, challenge, obligation, duty, mutual responsibility, admonition or prayer is the same, no matter who spoke it or now speaks it. The words underscore the fact that our bodies and souls exist in a human rainforest of interconnectedness which binds us, our actions and inactions to each other. Oct. 16 was World Food Day, observed by over 150 countries with the theme of "Leave No One Behind."
2022 finds us with ongoing pandemic consequences, conflicts, a climate crisis that keeps heating up international political and economic conditions, and poverty which all affect global food security (or insecurity depending on what you see in the mirror). Last Thanksgiving, 854 million people endured hunger and faced protracted food insecurity. This year approximately 880 million souls, or one in nine, will go to bed hungry.
What is hunger? It is not just the temporary pang that awakens the desire to eat.
When I was 9 years old a friend and I were about to go our separate ways after school when I blurted, "I'll be glad when dinnertime gets here; I am starved to death." My friend stood stock still, looked at me and said, "Glenn, you have never been hungry a day in your life ... your dad owns a grocery store." At dinner that night, I looked around at a full table, knew our pantry and kitchen cabinets were stocked, and the refrigerator was packed. He was right. Later that night, I wondered if my friend had ever been hungry. Since 9-year-olds will want to know, I asked Phil the next day, "Have you ever been hungry; have you ever gone to bed hungry?" He did not answer me with words ... he just quietly looked at me. Not too long afterwards, his family moved to Gary, Indiana, for his dad's new job. He had been unemployed for over six months. I didn't know.
Hunger, according to the U.N. Hunger Report, is the term used to define periods when populations are experiencing severe food insecurity — meaning they go for entire days without eating due to lack of money, lack of access to food or other resources.
Hunger is the distress response of the body to a lack of food. The threshold for food deprivation or undernourishment is fewer than 1,800 calories per day for older teens and adults; for children 2-3 years old, 1,000 is the danger point where the body goes into starvation mode. When the daily intake is consistently below 600 calories the body begins to "eat itself." The body burns, in order: the contents of the digestive tract, fat, glycerin reserves in the liver after protein loss ... in prolonged starvation the body uses the proteins in the muscles and begins to lose that muscle and mass. Thus, we begin to see the shrunken, wasted cachectic-like end stage of starvation and emaciation. Along with starvation comes lethargy, hair loss, constant sickness and a feeling of cold, depression, sleep disorders, mood swings, anxiety, unrelenting pain and ultimately death.
Poverty and inequality, not shortage of food, are the major causes of hunger. The world produces enough food to feed 10 billion people, while our global population is only 7.7 billion. Worldwide, the unconscionable waste of food is 33%, while in America, the waste reaches 40%. Within this reality of waste, almost 50 million Americans struggle with hunger and over 16 million households face food insecurity.
In Kentucky, 573,300 adults face this insecurity, and 162,100 children do not know if there will be a next meal; one in seven do not have enough food from week to week. In Frankfort, 26% of hungry children live in poverty, and their parents lack secure employment. 32% of these children are living in households with the uncertainty of high housing costs; 11% of teens are not in school and are not working. During the summer, only a minority of kids have access to free meals. Each of us in Frankfort will encounter three people each day who suffer from hunger.
In the 24 hours of Thanksgiving Day, the majority of Americans will consume nearly 4,500 calories while one child will die every nine seconds from hunger, somewhere in the world.
What can we do? We can change our lives, our lifestyles, our consumption patterns, our wasteful habits and reallocate the resources. "It's about time...it's about changes...it's about time".(John Denver)
There was a German study which found, and was verified by both a U.N. and another independent study, that if $330 billion were spent strategically, selectively, scientifically, and non-politically over the next 10 years, hunger could be eradicated ($33 billion per year).
Where will the money come from? One place we can get the money is from changes in attitude, lifestyles, values and consumption. In just the United States (let alone the world) we annually spend $7.4 billion on makeup; $20 billion on ice cream; $36.9 billion on candy; $65 billion on soft drinks; $10.6 billion on Halloween; $23.9 billion on Valentine's Day; and $60 billion on sports attendance and concessions. The gun industry generates $53 billion each year; and while we spent $886.7 billion on Christmas in 2021, we project $997.73 billion for 2022 (almost one trillion dollars). It is time for changes.
May our Thanksgiving blessing in 2022 not only be a prayer for today, but a hope for the future ... Thank You for what we have and may we all begin to "Live simply so that others may simply live."
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
