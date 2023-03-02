When I think about my incarceration as a teenager, my heart breaks for any child that has to go through the same things I did.

During my first year of high school, I began drinking heavily. What started as a teenage rebellion quickly turned into the inability to stop, even in the face of steep consequences. As my drinking progressed, my attendance at school failed and I became truant and ended up in family court. My mother was threatened with contempt of court if I continued to miss school, so I made sure I was there. My social drinking had turned into an almost daily habit, and even though I was physically at school, I was still intoxicated. After being charged twice with public intoxication as a minor, the third charge, coupled with truancy, resulted in detainment. I had just turned 15. 

Brittany Harris

Brittany Harris

