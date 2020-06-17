Now that Jefferson Davis' “divisive” statue has been removed from the rotunda, surely the agitators and grievance lobbyists are content, and will leave poor Jeff alone.
Ha, ha — I'm joking, of course.
It would be foolish to think that the international mob now thrilling to Taliban-style purges throughout the world will be satiated by the desecration of the rotunda, just as it would be foolish to expect a drug addict to quit once he gets that “one last high.”
To the contrary, one-sided, shallow, anti-Southern hatred will hardly be appeased merely because a monument has been transplanted, nor do those hypocrites driving the removal have the remotest interest in any “reconciliation” with myself and the many people like me.
To the contrary, it is abundantly obvious that the revolutionary left seeks to stick it to folks like me at every opportunity, whenever and wherever the left gets the upper hand. The purge aims at nothing short of the abolition of Kentucky as a real homeland with real roots and a real, complex, sometimes tragic history.
Should that “racist” Kentucky ever be fully "purified" and transformed via the prevailing hysteria that is political correctness, we will all find ourselves living in an artificial, sterile, humorlessly ideological horror, something resembling Revolutionary France, or a backwater Soviet puppet regime.
What was the other side of Jefferson Davis, the side that the haters ignore?
He was a man who served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Senate; he was a man who studied "The Imitation of Christ" while shackled in a Northern prison, and who regarded the Bible as the literal Word of God. He was a man utterly devoted to constitutional order, which means states' rights.
As for the military dictatorship imposed upon Kentucky during the war, Davis remarked, “While artfully urging the maintenance of the Union as a duty of patriotism, the Constitution which gave the Union birth was trampled under foot, and the excesses of the Reign of Terror which followed the French Revolution were reenacted in our land, once the vaunted home of law and liberty.”
Apropos of today? Whatever his shortcomings — real or imagined — Davis' primary “crime” is that he saw his foremost duty as being toward his state, kin and local community. For my part I will honor his memory for so long as I draw breath, and invite all men of goodwill to join me.
JD Salyer, of Franklin County, is a former line officer in the U.S. Navy. He took part in Operation Desert Fox in the Persian Gulf, deployed to Ukraine with a NATO task force, and served as an assistant security officer at the American naval base in Naples, Italy, following the Sept. 11 attacks. He can be emailed at jdsalyer59@yahoo.com.
