I’ve been voting in Franklin County elections as long as I’ve been a registered voter and I have always felt my vote counted but, like many, I have followed the allegations of voter fraud that have plagued other parts of the United States in recent years.

In January (and in spite of me being a registered Independent) I was invited by Eunice Montfort, the Republican representative on the Franklin County Board of Elections to attend an Information Q&A session on the new Hart InterCivic voting machines purchased by Franklin County. 

Jonathan Vaught

I learned that in addition to Jeff Hancock, the Franklin County Clerk, and his staff continuing Frankfort’s tradition of professionally ran elections they have chosen a highly secure system. It is the type of system that provides for the type of audit trail necessary to belay the concerns of even the most skeptical of my fellow voters. However, as a technology specialist, I came to the meeting prepared to learn and ask as much as possible about the security of this new system and I’ll point out a few things of interest below:

• Physical tampering would be considerably difficult, these units are not field serviceable; no technician is going to come out and be disassembling these machines on election day. No one running the election will be doing anything more than simply plugging things up, and even at that most all the ports are protected by lock and key. It is what is called a “closed system”.

• Multifactor authentication at the hardware level is required to start the systems up and get them operable.

• The ballot scanner is particularly well designed to minimize ballot scanning errors, your ballot will be directly deposited from the scanner into a secured box beneath. Additionally, that is the ONLY path for a ballot to take, eliminating such fraud as ballot stuffing. In the event of a scanner failure a separate backup method is in place.

• Of note, for those who require or request electronic assistance, the ballot you fill out on the screen will be printed out to an attached printer for you to inspect (privately), before you submit it to be scanned. This creates a single point of entry for ALL ballots.

Finally, I would like to point out that from my observations during the meeting on the transparency of Hancock and his staff it is clear to me they are fully committed to the integrity of our elections here in Franklin County.

My fellow Franklin Countians, your vote levels the playing field of money, influence, personality, culture and creed so please take the time to educate yourself on the candidates and issues coming up in our upcoming elections this year. I know I’ll be confident in my vote being counted and I hope you will as well.

Jonathan Vaught grew up and lives in Frankfort and is the owner of McAllen Solutions, a regional Technology services firm. He can be reached at jon@mcalleninc.com

