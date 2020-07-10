Let me assure you that I was sorry to see an apparently innocent victim get caught up in a police action intended to decrease the use of deadly drugs in our commonwealth.
Breonna Taylor, from every indication, was a dedicated and compassionate citizen. I have heard nothing about the character of the person visiting her at the time of the incident — the person that, according to media reports, took the first shot.
What I do know is that our major enemy today is not the COVID-19 virus but continues to be illegal drugs — the drugs that have caused so many deaths, mostly to our young future citizens, due to “deals gone wrong,” overdoses, debilitating mental effects and the destruction of the families affected.
I understand that proposed legislation has been prefiled for consideration at the next meeting of the General Assembly that would alter the ability of enforcement personnel to carry on procedures that had been deemed necessary to stop this horrible illegal drug trade, and I look forward to following the debate.
I feel sure the members of the General Assembly will hear testimony from law enforcement officials charged with the responsibility of stopping the increase of illegal drugs in our commonwealth. Those officials would have to show good evidence that the practice of “no knock” procedures has resulted in their intended goal. Or, they will have to apologize for ever practicing it in the first place.
There is no doubt that the drug dealers themselves are cheering for the advocates to cease the practice. But that should not be considered when more harm is done to innocent people like Breonna by utilizing the procedure than are harmed by the drug trade.
As a final comment not connected to the decision on “no knock” warrants, I feel the most disheartening thing about the whole terrible incident is that a young man of our commonwealth is so intimidated by our present-day society that he has to arm himself and start shooting at the whim of an intrusion in his life.
I was told that gun sales are at an all-time high in the last several weeks. Sad.
C.M. "Hank" Hancock, of Frankfort, served as 57th District representative in the General Assembly from 1974 to 1995. He can be emailed at carper8573@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.