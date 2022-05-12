As we know all too well, or it is well that we know that the primary election is upon us and will take place on Tuesday. People's lines have been drawn initially by deciding which party they will be helping to choose the candidates for the November election. Unfortunately we seem to have forgotten the importance of primaries in our kneeling at the altars of extreme partisanship and self interest.
Actually parties, originally known more accurately as factions, began to form during the struggle over ratification of the federal Constitution of 1787. Friction between them increased as attention shifted from the creation of a new federal government to the question of how powerful that government would be, James Madison defined a faction as "a number of citizens, whether amounting to a minority or a majority of the whole who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community." A faction, like viral variants, can form quickly within any group or party.
A definition of primary is something that is most important, something that comes early in development, or is original and not derived from something else. Well, not necessarily so. Our founding fathers did not envision political parties as a factor in the formation or running of a government of, by and for the people. But after the factions led to parties, evolving into a two party system dominated by the Democrats and Republicans ... every presidential election since 1852 has been won by, and every Congress since 1856 controlled by Democrats or Republicans.
The origin of primary elections can be traced to the progressive movement in the U.S., which aimed to take the power of candidate nomination from party leaders to the people. However, political parties still control the method of nomination for candidates in the name of the party. In the first decade of the 1900s, states, Florida being the first, began to hold primary elections to select the delegates who would attend national nominating conventions. The primaries actually were meant to weaken the power of the parties by giving more power to the people. This power obviously resides in the franchise, the vote of the people, and is not to be abdicated. We have diminished the importance the of the primary in our responsibility to vote. In recent decades, voter turnout for primaries according to the Pew Research Center, has been 60% for presidential primaries, 40% for midterm primaries, and 20% for state and local primaries. Monarchs are not the only ones who abdicate responsibility. However, in the state and local primaries, Kentucky has averaged closer to 31%(Kentucky State Board of Elections).
While the Constitution is silent on the subject of political parties, George Washington, in his admonition of political parties, made the case "... that the alternate domination of one party over another and coinciding efforts to exact revenge upon their opponents have led to atrocities, and is itself a frightful despotism."
Deep-seated feelings of dislike, aversion, antagonism, opposition, and animus have created an antipathy that continually gets in the way of civil discourse(both definitions of "civil" are appropriate), and the common good. Both parties have grown more ideologically cohesive. There are only about two dozen Democrat and Republican moderates on Capitol Hill and there used to be approximately 160 in 1971-1972. Both parties have moved further away from the center ... Democrats are somewhat more liberal, and Republicans are much more conservative. Geographic and demographic compositions of both parties have changed dramatically. Nearly half of House Republicans come from southern states and almost half of House Democrats are Black, Hispanic, and Asian/Pacific Islander. Overall, red states are poorer and blue states are richer.
The people in the parties are no longer individuals to members of the opposite party, but have become stereotypes if not caricatures. According to the Pew Research Center, Republicans say Democrats are more immoral(47%), lazy(46%), dishonest(45%), unintelligent(32%), closed minded(52%), unpatriotic(63%). Democrats say Republicans are more immoral(35%), lazy(18%), dishonest(42%), unintelligent(33%), closed minded(70%), unpatriotic(38%).
The primary is a chance to review and renew our franchise in the political process. It should not be the forgotten election. It is the beginning of the process in search of solutions to common problems. It is our right and responsibility to tell our party whom we want to stand for office and represent us, the people and the values of our democracy.
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
