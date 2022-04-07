If there is one takeaway during April, National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, let it be that all mitigation efforts be in the best interest of the child.
In 1874, the first court case to shed light on child abuse, and put a human face on the endless suffering of countless children, was in New York in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan. 10-year-old Mary Ellen (Wilson) McCormack said, "Mamma used to whip me with a knotted rawhide and would strike me with scissors on the head. But I never dared speak of it or I would get whipped even more." Her adoptive mother was an angry, harsh, hollow, unhappy woman who, after her husband died following the adoption of Mary Ellen, took to beating, periodically starving and emotionally abusing her. Finally, some neighbors complained to the Department of Public Charities and Corrections.
The case worker, Etta Wheeler, frustrated by the lack of child protection laws, approached the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The ASPCA founder, Henry Bergh and a shrewd attorney, Eldridge Gerry, took the case to the New York Supreme Court. Using a unique approach to habeas corpus, Gerry argued there would be irreparable harm unless the child was removed from the home. The adoptive mother was found guilty of assault and battery; Mary Ellen was removed from the home. Temporary placements proved to be not much better and in a selfless act of kindness Wheeler volunteered to raise her and raise her well she did.
Bergh, Gerry, and a philanthropist, John D. Wright, founded the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, created shelters, and helped write pertinent state laws. Gone in New York were the days when animals enjoyed better protective laws than children. Someone saw; someone heard; someone knew; someone spoke. A soul was saved; a life was made.
Globally, over a billion children are victims of child abuse, the impact of which is rarely temporary. There can be severe injuries, death, impaired brain and nervous system problems, plus cognitive and emotional development disorders. There may be negative coping behavior, suicide, unintended pregnancies, increased risk for cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, risky behavior, and violence.
The Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA), describes child abuse as, "Any recent act or failure to act on the part of the parent or caregiver which results in death, serious physical or emotional harm, sexual abuse or exploitation, or an act or failure to act which presents an imminent risk of serious harm." Here, in the U.S., one in seven children experienced abuse or neglect last year, with neglect being the most common and sometimes the most damaging. Boys and girls experienced similar rates of abuse. Children younger than one year are the most vulnerable to maltreatment and suffer almost one-half of the fatalities of such abuse. 76% of the perpetrators were a parent to the victim and 62% of the children placed in foster care are victims of abuse.
In Kentucky, highest in child abuse for three years in a row, there are 20.01 cases out of a 1,000, while the national average is 8.9 out of 1,000 — Kentucky has more than double the national average. Everyone in Kentucky is mandated to report a reasonable suspicion that maltreatment has occurred (1-877-597-2331). If there is an imminent threat to safety or life, call 911.
According to the United Nations Convention, all children have a right to: non-discrimination, family, health, protection from harm, identity, education, freedom of thought, access to information, privacy, the arts, reparations, and government responsibility. An additional right implied but not specified in the UN Convention, is that all children, like all people, have the right to not be considered as, or treated as, property or chattel. Children are not the property of their parents, but are the charge, responsibility, and moral obligation of the parents to act in the best interest of the child. Children, like all human beings, have their own thoughts, wants, feelings, and are not property — even though they are often considered to be and treated as such.
The rest of the story: Mary Ellen married at age 24, and lived a happy, productive, peaceful life and died at 92. She, too, adopted a little girl, provided a loving home, and proved to be a caring, exceptional, and nurturing mother. Mary Ellen's neighbors and case worker, Etta Wheeler, saw, heard, knew, spoke, and acted. A soul was saved; a life was made; a cycle was broken.
"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter." — Martin Luther King Jr.
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
