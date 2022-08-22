After enduring years of stagnant salaries and slashed benefits, every teacher and school employee in Kentucky needed a significant raise this year. Paying school workers adequately not only allows them to meet the needs of their families, it recognizes the crucial role they play in the commonwealth. It’s also an important part of stemming a teacher shortage that harms students, educators and the public school system as a whole.

But as students return to classrooms across Kentucky this month, only a small portion of the adults who make their education possible are seeing substantial salary increases. Some are seeing no increase at all. 

