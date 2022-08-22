After enduring years of stagnant salaries and slashed benefits, every teacher and school employee in Kentucky needed a significant raise this year. Paying school workers adequately not only allows them to meet the needs of their families, it recognizes the crucial role they play in the commonwealth. It’s also an important part of stemming a teacher shortage that harms students, educators and the public school system as a whole.
But as students return to classrooms across Kentucky this month, only a small portion of the adults who make their education possible are seeing substantial salary increases. Some are seeing no increase at all.
The legislature could have prevented this by funding raises for all school personnel. Instead, it declined to designate state funding for raises or to provide a large enough increase in the state school funding formula, called SEEK, to allow districts to offer adequate raises themselves.
As a result, school districts were left to stretch limited funds to cover often competing needs. Many recognized the necessity of boosting pay for school employees and found the money to do so. But even in those districts, the raises were largely modest, especially compared to the 8% across-the-board raises state government workers received this year, which itself is short of the 8.5% rate of inflation over the last year.
Results from a survey conducted by the Kentucky School Boards Association show that only one district, Fulton Independent, enacted its own across-the-board raise of 8%. Eight local school boards approved an across-the-board raise of 5% and dozens more gave raises between 1% and 4.9.
More than half of the state’s districts, 57.9%, provided raises in a more complicated manner, targeting certain groups of employees or basing salary increases on years of service or other factors. Only two of those districts — Harrison County Schools and Breckinridge County Schools — gave teachers raises comparable to state employees.
Classified staff tended to fare better, with raises that match, or in some cases, exceed those of state workers. Classified workers consist of often under-appreciated support staffers, including classroom assistants, finance and payroll, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and administrative staff. Some of these positions can pay close to the minimum wage and, like teachers, have seen shortages. In Laurel County, all classified staff are receiving a 9% raise, and in Corbin Independent, they’re receiving an approximate 8% raise. Nine other districts are providing raises at or above 8% for some classified staff, depending on their current pay or job classification.
But not all districts were able to pull together the funds for raises. In all, 10 didn’t increase compensation for these workers. That group includes some of Kentucky’s smallest districts with the lowest property wealth (which forms the basis for the school district tax base), including at least one hit by tornadoes last year and one impacted by last month’s flooding.
By failing to provide teachers and other school employees the raises they deserve, the legislature risks worsening a teacher shortage in Kentucky that weakens the state’s vital public education system. It also prolongs a 14-year decline in real teacher pay that stems from a 14-year decline in real state funding for K-12 education. Between 2008 and the start of 2022, the average inflation-adjusted salary for classroom teachers in Kentucky fell $4,824, or 8.1%, while SEEK funding fell 17.7% during the same timeframe.
This decade and a half of shrinking state support for education has caused financial pressures to mount for local school districts. A toxic combination of growing needs and inadequate funding results in considerable financial inequities between poorer and wealthier districts. That’s why some districts were in a position to use the very recent, modest increase to state SEEK funding for raises, while others were not.
In order for teachers and other school staff across the state to receive the raises they need, significant additional state resources must be devoted to this critical investment in educating and supporting Kentucky kids. The modest increase in state SEEK funding districts received this year was only enough to offer scattershot and often meager raises. Much more is clearly needed.
Dr. Ashley Spalding is research director with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. She can be emailed at ashley@kypolicy.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.