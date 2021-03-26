Much of eastern Kentucky is still coming up for air after widespread flooding submerged much of the region under several feet of water in early March.
Beattyville was one of the hardest hit areas, where downtown streets were only passable by boat. Flooding cut off Irvine in Estill County, and floodwaters turned city streets into creeks in Paintsville.
Just one day after the heavy rains, 12 counties or cities in eastern Kentucky had already declared states of emergency as rivers crested at historic levels. In Booneville, the South Fork of the Kentucky River reached a new record, 44.3 feet. The Kentucky River was 17.9 feet above flood stage in Ravenna. The floods in Perry County were amplified by mudslides that blocked some roads. Mandatory evacuations went into effect on March 2 in Breathitt County around Jackson as the floodwaters continue to erode Highway 15, which separates Panbowl Lake from the river.
The scale of devastation is hard to quantify right now, but losses will add up in the coming weeks as the waters recede. Several funds have been established where donations can be made for flood relief. The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky set up a crisis fund and is partnering with Read Spotted Newt in Hazard and Shop Local Kentucky on T-shirt fundraisers wherein all proceeds will go into the fund. Community Farm Alliance has compiled a list of other ways to help.
These kinds of floods are nothing new in eastern Kentucky. Some towns and counties are very familiar with so-called “100-year floods” that are said to only happen once in 100 years. Melting snow combined with spring showers have caused light flooding in wide bottom lands that lie close to creek beds for generations.
But the increased frequency and severity of eastern Kentucky’s floods in recent years shows us in full detail what climate change already looks like in the mountains, and what it will continue to be in the future.
Ohio Valley ReSource reported in February that a new analysis of flood risk data found that 230,000 homes in the Ohio Valley are at increased risk of flooding because of climate change. That number will increase by 2,500 homes in a decade. The data from First Street Foundation shows this will mean a 5% increase of flood risk for homes in Kentucky, and homes in Eastern Kentucky are at particularly high risk.
“Three of the counties currently under emergency declarations — Breathitt, Johnson and Magoffin — are ones where the analysis shows at least one in every two residential properties are at risk for flooding damages,” Caitlin Meyers reports for Ohio Valley Resource.
It isn’t lost on many that going from a severe ice and snow storm one week, to major, historic flooding the next is unprecedented in the weather history of the region. Thousands were without power and water in the wake of the ice and snow storm the week of Feb. 15 across eastern Kentucky; some were still without when the rain began the weekend of Feb. 26. Many remained without them until the waters subsided.
The impacts of more frequent and severe weather events will only get worse as they begin to back up to each other. Recovery periods are growing shorter and shorter while extreme weather events happen more and more.
It is more important than ever that eastern Kentucky is prepared to manage those impacts through increased investment in updating and shoring up ailing and outdated infrastructure. We can also make the region more climate resilient by reducing our energy use through improved efficiency measures on public buildings like schools and courthouses, and investing more in solar energy and backup battery storage, which is already rapidly being adopted in the region.
The important thing is we prepare now for a future where the impacts of climate change are real and present in Eastern Kentucky, because just as sure as we used to be that major flooding would only occur in the region every 100 years, we can now be assured that that timeline is swiftly shrinking before our eyes.
Ivy Brashear, of Viper, is the Appalachian Transition Director at the Mountain Association. She can be emailed at ivy@mtassociation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.