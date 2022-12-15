I recognize that I am biased. For the full extent of my memory, I’ve been a lover of history. My major at Centre College was history. History books are my pleasure reading. I collect historical political memorabilia. While I like to keep an eye on the future, I’m a firm believer that our history shapes who we are, even more than we care to admit.

I come by it honestly, though. My dad is a retired history teacher. Perhaps our dinner conversations weren’t typical. I now realize that our vacations were not. If there was a battlefield or fort on our route, you can guarantee there was a stop ... and likely a detour even if it wasn’t.

Tommy Druen

Tommy Druen

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription