I have been a water junkie for most of my life, so Hannah Brown ("Hannah Brown: Indoor aquatic facility would not only improve quality of life, but save lives," Feb. 11) had me at she swam competitively in high school. So did I, as I was on the first competitive swimming team at Franklin County back in the 60s. We trained with Frankfort High and Good Shepherd at Kentucky State University’s Bell Gym pool, all under the tutelage of a 260-pound KSU lineman from Chicago, named David Montgomery. Dave volunteered his services and he took us to the state tournament…in our first year!
I also earned my lifesaving certificate from Montgomery, with the final exam being “saving” him out of the 16-foot deep diving pool. I will never forget it. When I approached him, he just exhaled throwing his arms up, sinking like a rock. He knew what I was going to do and countered by grabbing me. He was adept at simulating the life and death struggle of what life guarding is. Somehow, I pulled him out of there.
So, I agree with the case that Brown has so eloquently laid out. Our community really needs an indoor pool. So, why don’t we have one?
The short answer is money. Frankfort has had four large publicly funded pools, both indoor and outdoor, that over time they could not afford to keep open. These include East Frankfort Park, two at KSU and the YMCA. Why not “pool” the resources of these entities and build one large multipurpose facility like the one in Shelbyville? All parties should meet to discuss where the best location would be, how to fund it, and who best to operate it.
The reality is that most public infrastructure does not make money, and swimming pools are no exception. They were never intended to be a profit generator, rather to provide quality of life services that the private sector fails to nurture. Trying to monetize this is futile, but you know it when you see it. The key here is that an indoor pool is an investment in our quality of life.
For example, we met with Mayor Bill May and Judge-Executive Huston Wells when we were trying to save our convention center from Gov. Matt Bevin’s wrecking ball. Unfortunately, they refused to mount any resistance to prevent this catastrophic loss to our community. Wells reasoned that the center was losing money. Granted, but at the time we did not know how much. The facts were that in 2016, the last full year of operation, there were 111,000 people to attend 66 events, bringing in $19+ million in tourists dollars to our community.
Later research revealed that the center only costs us $4,000 that year. That was a 19,000+% gain on the investment, not counting all of the benefits to our quality of life. Juniper Hill golf course loses $350,000 yearly serving only 8% of our population. Surely, an indoor public pool like the one in Shelbyville would serve many more than those who play at our public golf courses, and probably for a lot less money.
Because of the myopic policies of our elected officials in the past, we lost our convention center, and the significantly improved quality of life that it afforded. Let’s not make the same mistake again by concluding that we don’t have the means to invest in an indoor aquatic center.
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is daniel249745@bellsouth.net.
