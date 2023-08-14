Pay close attention to what various groups around town are advocating for when it comes to designating areas of our county as future industrial land use.
The comprehensive plan update process is finally getting around to the land use map and how certain areas of our county will be categorized. The comprehensive plan update committee has an advisory group of individuals that are made up of all kinds of interests in our community. I am on the advisory group as the Boone National Guard representative, but every member is encouraged to participate in all aspects of the updated plan.
The job of this advisory group is to solicit concerns from all the citizens in our community and bring those concerns together and form a draft of the new updated comprehensive plan. There have been many advisory group meetings and several community public meetings to gather information. It is the advisory group that compiles the wants and needs of the community and designates how the future land use map looks as well as drafting updated goals and policies with the help of our consultant and city and county planning staff. Once that process is complete the draft will go to the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission to hold a public hearing(s) and then vote on a final version that will go to both bodies of our local government.
The local force behind industrial development is the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC). On Dec. 9, KCDC President/CEO wrote an email to the City of Frankfort planning director advocating for 1,700-2,000 acres of land to be categorized as industrial future land use. To put that in perspective, the Capital City Airport and Boone National Guard Center combined do not make up 1/3 of that number.
In a Dec. 20 Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce letter to the city planning director, the Chamber endorsed the 1,700-2,000-acre number for an industrial land use designation. No doubt, we could fill that area with bourbon warehouses since that market is in overdrive but is that what we want as a community?
Our land is precious and once you turn it industrial it does not return to anything else. We need to be selective when it comes to transitioning rural land to industrial. At least limit the number of warehouses to a minimum because industrial property should focus on jobs, not space. Space doesn’t pay occupational taxes, buy groceries, houses or use local services.
In a June 21 letter from the same president/CEO of KCDC a new request has been made for 7,500 acres to be designated as industrial land use in Franklin County. The entire city of Frankfort is 9,640 acres so you can imagine how massive this request is. I wonder if the Chamber will endorse this number.
This is why we cannot allow special interest groups to guide how we designate areas of our county for future land uses. Every citizen in this beautiful community should be voicing their opinion on how you think our city and county should look in 20 years. Write a letter to the city or county planning director, your magistrate or city commissioner, county judge-executive or mayor. Write your senator or state representative because this is our capital city. Yes, we need industrial land use categories, and we need to prepare for industrial companies to locate here in our community but there are many other categories just as important when considering the future growth of our community.
Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner. He can be emailed at joesanderson61@yahoo.com
