Inflation represents the rate of increase in the cost of goods and services, as measured by the consumer price index. I think we can all agree that high inflation is bad. Rising prices reduces the purchasing power of both businesses and consumers, and is especially hard on people with fixed incomes such as retirees.

During the Arab Oil Embargo in the 1970s inflation was around 10 to 12%. But for the past 40 years it has been kept around 2 to 4% by the Federal Reserve System. Recently the inflation rate has jumped to 8.2%. That’s not good. In the run-up to the November elections, the Republican Party has been pointing the finger of blame at President Biden and the Democrats. Well, inflation is up all around the globe. Inflation in Europe as a whole is running at 10%, Canada at 7%, and Mexico at 9%. So there is a bigger issue at work than contrived American political causes.

Richard Rosen

