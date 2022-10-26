Inflation represents the rate of increase in the cost of goods and services, as measured by the consumer price index. I think we can all agree that high inflation is bad. Rising prices reduces the purchasing power of both businesses and consumers, and is especially hard on people with fixed incomes such as retirees.
During the Arab Oil Embargo in the 1970s inflation was around 10 to 12%. But for the past 40 years it has been kept around 2 to 4% by the Federal Reserve System. Recently the inflation rate has jumped to 8.2%. That’s not good. In the run-up to the November elections, the Republican Party has been pointing the finger of blame at President Biden and the Democrats. Well, inflation is up all around the globe. Inflation in Europe as a whole is running at 10%, Canada at 7%, and Mexico at 9%. So there is a bigger issue at work than contrived American political causes.
What really causes inflation? The simple answer is when demand for goods and services exceeds supply, it drives up prices. Inversely, when supply exceeds demand, prices go down.
Demand Driven Inflation — During the worst of the COVID pandemic, all around the world, people stayed home and drastically decreased spending. And because consumers were not buying their products, companies mothballed their facilities and laid off their employees. Therefore inflations was low. But in 2022, when large parts of the global population developed immunity either from vaccination or COVID exposure, the pent-up demand was released like flood waters from a ruptured dam. This caused the inflation rate to spike.
Supply Driven Inflation — The pandemic also pushed inflation from the supply side. Many companies cut way back or even closed their production and distribution operations in 2020 and 2021. But this year when demand came roaring back, they could not just push a button and magically restart their business. Employees had either retired or taken other jobs. So at the same time consumers were demanding more products, the businesses were trying to hire employees, often having to pay higher wages in an attempt to attract them.
So the U.S. and other countries are all going through a double whammy. Pent up demand for goods and services are pulling up inflation, while higher wages and supply costs are pushing up inflation. On top of that, throw in the loss of oil from Russia. That has driven up the price of gasoline and every other product you buy from soup to nuts and bolts.
What can be done to get inflation under control? Blaming the other political party doesn’t help anything. Here in the US, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an effort to reduce the demand for goods and services. Companies will be less inclined to borrow money at high interest rates for purchasing new equipment and buildings. And consumers may need to postpone purchases that need a loan such as housing, autos, and even credit card purchases. This takes time to have the desired effect, but traditionally it has worked to dampen demand and thereby lower inflation.
But what the federal government has not done, because of a political impasse, is increasing the supply of labor. One way to do this is to take steps to increase legal immigration. I have heard Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., suggest that this be done with temporary work permits. I disagree. Temporary immigrants are never going to feel like part of the community. Instead we should define a path to citizenship for immigrants. Bring in a workforce that sees the town as their home, where they pay taxes, send their kids to schools, and integrate into the community. This is what Democrats have proposed and what Republicans have opposed for years; to the point that no one even talks about it anymore. But with record low unemployment rates, and a huge unmet need for employees, now is the right time to make something happen. For one party to oppose legal immigration and then blame inflation on the other party is hypocritical.
Understand the real causes and solutions to inflation. Don’t fall for the bogus political fingerpointing by so many Republican candidates this election year.
Richard Rosen is a Frankfort resident and philantrophist. He can be emailed at rrosen567@gmail.com.
Economics was never my strong suit, but I've got to believe that greedy capitalism has to be considered a factor in inflation. Companies making more and more profit without increasing salaries and benefits to employees would seem to be a cause of inflation caused by greed with no relation to supply or demand.
