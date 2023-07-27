We had yet another busy week in Frankfort working on the issues we will take up when we convene the next regular session in less than five months. Eighteen committees and task forces met last week, discussing a variety of issues that range from juvenile justice reforms to forever chemicals. I always try to use this space to share a bit about what we are doing in the capital, so I hope you will take a few moments and check out the following interim joint committee (IJC) summaries.
IJC on Judiciary: Members heard an update from the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) on its recent efforts to improve staffing at their detention facilities. The committee also heard from the Department of Public Advocates (DPA) regarding proposed administrative regulations by the Department of Juvenile Justice. The DPA representatives advocated for the DJJ to return to a regional detention module in regulation and in practice. The last item on the agenda was the Clean Slate Act which would create an automated expungement process for those who have criminal records. This act would not expand the use of expungement, but rather streamline the process to create a simplified pathway to expungement.
IJC on Natural Resources: Lawmakers met this week to receive an update on the Low-Income Home Energy Program (LIHEAP) as well as the current state of long-lasting chemicals in our water supply. The LIHEAP block grant program was created to help low-income households with utility bills, and to date, has disbursed $60.6 million in funding. As Kentuckians have by and large suffered from energy rate increases, this is integral in assisting families that need it most. Committee members also talked about polyfluorinated substances found in Teflon products as well as certain tapes and paper products. These chemicals, dubbed “forever” because of their long-term impact, have found their way into the water we drink and use in our households. As time progresses, the Energy and Environment Cabinet is studying the effects on wildlife, as well as any potential health impacts to the public.
IJC on Transportation: Legislators discussed work zone safety and storm recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reports that in 2022, 40% of the more than 1,000 car crashes in work zones were caused by distracted driving. To solve this issue, committee members discussed the use of cameras or more signage. The committee also heard from KYTC about progress in repairing roads and bridges in eastern Kentucky after last year’s floods. According to KYTC, 160,000 tons of debris and an additional 330,000 tons of debris from waterways were removed by contractors. Altogether, costs associated with the debris already hit $200 million, with more expected to be needed. In order to prevent future flooding, KYTC is also dredging waterways. In regards to infrastructure, KYTC identified 115 bridges were impacted and more than 500 roads were damaged due to landslides, roadway slips, and washouts. Repair work is far from complete, frustrating everyone involved and leading to questions about what, if anything, can be done to speed up the timeline.
IJC on Agriculture: Members heard from Area Development Districts, non-profits, and local governments about the implementation of legislation that has the potential to help access a historic amount of federal funding to create economic opportunities in areas of our state impacted by the decline in coal mining. Approximately $3 trillion in federal funding has been set aside to address the loss of coal jobs, and Kentucky is now poised to help communities and nonprofits access those funds. The bill, HB 9, passed into law in the most recent legislative session and creates the GRANT program, short for Government Resources Accelerating Needed Transformation. Many of these grants require local entities to match a certain percentage of the federal funding, which is difficult for smaller communities to service. To address that need, the legislature provided $2 million in funding. The bill directed the Department for Local Government to partner with the Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts to administer the program. The committee also heard from multiple representatives from the Department of Fish and Wildlife concerning initiatives to mitigate invasive carp species in Kentucky. The carp originated from small ponds in Arkansas for algae control purposes, but have now spread across the country and risk damaging local ecosystems and even placing the public at risk of physical harm.
As always, I can be reached anytime through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Daniel.Fister@lrc.ky.gov. You can also keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky legislature’s home page at legislature.ky.gov.
Rep. Dan Fister, of Versailles, represents the state’s 56th House District. He can be emailed at Daniel.fister@lrc.ky.gov
