We had yet another busy week in Frankfort working on the issues we will take up when we convene the next regular session in less than five months. Eighteen committees and task forces met last week, discussing a variety of issues that range from juvenile justice reforms to forever chemicals. I always try to use this space to share a bit about what we are doing in the capital, so I hope you will take a few moments and check out the following interim joint committee (IJC) summaries. 

IJC on Judiciary: Members heard an update from the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) on its recent efforts to improve staffing at their detention facilities. The committee also heard from the Department of Public Advocates (DPA) regarding proposed administrative regulations by the Department of Juvenile Justice. The DPA representatives advocated for the DJJ to return to a regional detention module in regulation and in practice. The last item on the agenda was the Clean Slate Act which would create an automated expungement process for those who have criminal records. This act would not expand the use of expungement, but rather streamline the process to create a simplified pathway to expungement. 

