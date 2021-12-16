As we prepare to convene for the 2022 legislative session, stabilizing the child welfare workforce must be a top priority if we are going to address the high rates of child abuse and neglect within our commonwealth. At a time when Kentucky has led the nation in child abuse and neglect for three consecutive years, we can no longer ignore the plea for help from our social workers. Now is the time to commit to supporting the public service heroes we trust with protecting our most precious citizens if we are going to effectively serve our families and children.
The sad reality is that the staggering number of instances of child abuse and neglect in Kentucky is only a reflection of the current investments we have made within our child welfare system. But this system is not limited to only the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which is our state’s child protection agency. The child welfare system is broad and complex, and government is only part of the solution. There are many other community partners, advocates, and organizations that are also part of this system. Our system is functioning as efficiently as it can with the limited resources it has received over the years.
As the Senate chair of the Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory Committee, this issue is at the core of my values and public service. This is why I led an October Committee meeting dedicated exclusively to wrestling with the complexities of Kentucky’s child welfare workforce. Here is what we know:
- State social service workers are extremely underpaid.
- Social workers face unrealistic expectations about their work. They are expected to follow an exhaustive list of policies and procedures on every case, every day.
- Caseloads are far too high. The “weight” of more complex cases — cases with multiple children and siblings — are underappreciated as it relates to the amount of time and effort a worker must invest in those lives.
- The stress of being a child protection social worker takes its emotional and physical toll very quickly. The pressure of being prepared for court, meeting deadlines, managing staff turnover, and processing trauma and grief, along with a lack of work/life balance, lead workers to seek other employment opportunities.
I have concluded that the best first step we can make toward preventing child abuse and neglect is investing in our child welfare workforce. Since the October hearing, I have received letters from state social workers from across our Commonwealth urging our attention to their critical needs for additional resources and supports. We must identify and implement innovative recruiting and retention strategies to build and maintain our child welfare workforce. Leveraging community supports, resources, and partnerships are also a valuable way to support our state social workers, as well as families and children.
Investing in our state social workers, who invest in the lives of our families and children, is critical toward preventing child abuse and neglect. Providing our social workers with the resources they need to effectively serve our communities will ultimately result in more safe, healthy children and thriving families.
Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, can be emailed at Julie.Adams@lrc.ky.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.