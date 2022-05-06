Well, when Buffalo Trace announced they are looking outside Franklin County our community leaders showed their true colors. They have failed to move this community forward after many years in elected and appointed positions. They have depended on one business to fund the needs of our local government. Now they are so desperate to place the blame elsewhere, they have turned on those that elected them all these years and accused us of being against growth and business expansion.
We need people in these roles who understand smart growth. Judge-Executive Huston Wells said, “People aren’t going to move here if we’re not going to grow." Introducing big-box whiskey warehouses into the Peaks Mill area is not smart growth. Unlike other agricultural and rural land in Franklin County, Peaks Mill hosts the Elkhorn Creek. While Buffalo Trace (BT) may get several thousand visitors each year to tour the distillery and warehouses, I would venture to say that none of those visitors are looking to move to Frankfort because it’s the home of Buffalo Trace (unless they get a job with BT). However, many folks will move to Frankfort because of the natural environment of Peaks Mill and the Elkhorn Creek.
One of several definitions of Smart Growth (SG) is: SG directs development toward existing communities already served by infrastructure, seeking to utilize the resources that existing neighborhoods offer, and conserve open space and irreplaceable natural resources on the urban fringe. SG results in cleaner air, lower taxes, less gridlock, more green space, increased accessibility, more housing options, and preserved farmlands. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines smart growth as “a range of development and conservation strategies that help protect our health and natural environment and make our communities more attractive, economically stronger and more socially diverse. During the revision of the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan we need to establish an “urban growth boundary” around Peaks Mill and the Elkhorn Creek to preserve the natural environment for the future.
Franklin County is blessed with such a coveted natural resource like the Elkhorn Creek and Kentucky River to draw folks to live here. If we ever developed the banks of the Kentucky River which flows through the middle of downtown Frankfort, with housing, river view restaurants, shops, and entertainment districts, we would see a flood of new residents deciding to live here. For many years our local government officials have done very little to promote smart growth or to take advantage of our natural resources. We have more plans on the shelf than we need. It is time blow the dust off, start implementing those plans and quit nursing off BT. If Buffalo Trace will not consider anything else in Franklin County besides Peaks Mill, I say let them go. We should not be overly dependent on one company which causes such a mess with all that black whiskey mold. The tax revenue is great for our schools, but it is not worth the expense of giving up a historic natural resource like the Peaks Mill Community when those funds can be generated elsewhere.
I will give our elected officials some credit for at least suggesting to Buffalo Trace several alternatives to Peaks Mill for developing whiskey warehouses. But those suggestions fell on deaf ears. Buffalo Trace or the Sazerac Corp., owners of Buffalo Trace, snubbed all suggestions as far as Franklin County is concerned, and focused on Peaks Mill only. They show no concern for the preservation of Elkhorn Creek or the quality of life for those who live and come to visit the Peaks Mill area to get away from industrial and commercial areas.
Our elected leaders need to be more creative and convincing to help Buffalo Trace and save Peaks Mill. For instance, Northern Franklin County has hundreds of acres across and just down river from Buffalo Trace distillery and you don’t need to drive all those tractor trailers through our town transporting your product. Barge those barrels down river a short piece and warehouse them in Bald Knob. I am sure those good folks on Flat Creek would love some BT money and U.S. 127 North is less than a mile away as the crow flies. Everyone gets what they want!
Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner. He can be emailed at joesanderson61@yahoo.com
Joe forgot to mention the antiquated ways BT uses to make their grain alcohol brown and have flavor in wooden barrels, plus the aging process in wooden warehouses that fall or burn - pouring that poison into our streams . It’s deforestation of the white oaks and other types of trees by the bourbon industry. The rare flora and fauna they destroy in their outdated environmental damaging is stealing the health from our children future ,the very ability to breath fresh air made by this flora and fauna I’ve mentioned. Joe did mention the necessity of fresh air in his “ smart growth”
