In Kentucky, we put education first. We understand how important it is that every Kentuckian has access to a quality education. Every day, we invest in education, support our teachers and fight to ensure that every student is positioned for success. It's one of the most important investments we can make for the future of our young people.

Since day one, we have been committed to building a better Kentucky, and that starts with making sure our children have a strong educational foundation. My administration continues to find creative ways to connect the next generation of Kentucky leaders with educational programs and training that prepare Kentuckians to thrive in our workforce. Kentucky's economy is on fire, and the key to ensuring that we can continue to attract businesses to our commonwealth is investing in our children's education.

Gov. Andy Beshear

