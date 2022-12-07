For many Americans, the first image that comes to mind when they hear the term “civics” is not the White House or a voting booth, but rather an animated piece of paper singing on the steps of the Capitol. This initial introduction to civic learning — how we engage with each other, our communities, and our democratic system – is often the most direct exposure to civics instruction that many students receive. With growing polarity within our governmental institutions, our willingness and capacity to participate in our civic duties are more important than ever before, further emphasizing the need for robust civics education in schools.

Secretary of State Michael Adams

Michael Adams

Beyond increased involvement in our political systems, exposing young people to civic learning opportunities provides a myriad of benefits, including improved civic equality, the development of 21st-century skills, improved school climate, and even lower drop-out rates. Yet, despite how important civic learning and engagement and its associated student benefits are, alarming trends have continued to emerge, suggesting a decline across both areas.

