It’s such a strange concept, this newfangled notion, long missing from our public discourse, of addressing the tricky problem of governing without insisting that it be driven by politics and gamesmanship.
The insidious coronavirus, we have found, sneers at political opinions. Like an insatiable carnivore, it slinks daily through hairline cracks into a vulnerable population — some of us in fear, some of us in denial —clawing for another few hundred victims, and if it gets its way, a few dozen more deaths.
For sure, this tragic scenario hasn't been without conflict, given the diametrically opposing views, all reasonable in their own light. How do we fairly balance limiting public access to business, sports, shopping and social contact, even for the sake of human health, against the very real and debilitating suffering of small businesses, job losses and disappearing health care. And to a more self-serving degree, what some see as infringement on personal liberties.
I’m not particularly enthusiastic about limitations on my freedom either, but at the same time I'm not ready to die. I have an aversion to taking my last breath while I say goodbye to my loved ones on Facetime.
More than 50,000 Americans have died in the past two months. Facts are facts. Skeptics can no longer legitimately consider COVID-19 a questionable hoax. Death is pretty convincing. Debating how we got here and what actions we may have taken or not taken is something to be left for another time and stage.
So, for now I’m sticking with our governor, not because I did or did not vote for him or whether I do or do not support some of his political policies, but because I believe his compassion is real and transcends political differences. Let’s face it, no politician has a magic bullet. Not Andy nor any one before or after. We're a nation, a state, a neighborhood in trouble, and there is no simple way out.
Once this pandemic slows enough to loosen some restrictions, likely a few at a time, we will all try to return to some degree of "normal," at least as much as a virus-stricken world will allow. And even though our target will be normalcy, we will, by necessity, have to keep a keen eye on flare-ups or jumps in the curve, and be prepared to adjust if necessary.
As we slowly ease back into a normal world, we will inevitably regress into some degree of confrontation, politically and philosophically. I can only hope that this current tragedy will give us all some perspective, a bit of balance, and make us realize that all those things we have taken for granted for so long — we should not. They are gifts and should be cherished.
Hopefully this tragedy will give us the grace to step back and accept that healthy controversy does not have to mean attacks on others without considering their positions. It’s amazing what we can accomplish if we don’t worry about who takes the credit.
Maybe we shouldn't forget that what God gives, God can take away. Perhaps this will be a lesson to remind us to embrace our neighbors, to listen rather than criticize. Perhaps then we will learn the real value of peaceful harmony.
Love has always been preferable to to hate; we just have to let it in.
Ray Peden is an author and lifelong Frankfort resident. He can be reached at raypeden101@gmail.com.
Facts tell the real story. The covid19 “map” show Ky with low covid numbers, with our good democratic governor guiding us— is like an island surrounded by states with high covid numbers of this deadly corona virus . These highly infected States surrounding us are lead by republicans governors .
So there is “politics” involve showing us or reflecting who puts a higher value on human life by the “numbers” of deaths and those infected . Now is not the time to wallow in sentiment.
It is a false equivalence to infer that both sides are equally culpable of addressing the tricky problem of governing during this pandemic without insisting that it "be driven by politics and gamesmanship."
While it is true, that "The insidious coronavirus, we have found, sneers at political opinions", it is only the far right and Trump Republican Party that is trying to make political hay out of this pandemic.
The same logical fallacy of inconsistency.applies to the following statement, "For sure, this tragic scenario hasn't been without conflict, given the diametrically opposing views, all reasonable in their own light." The Republican response has been anything but reasonable in its own light.
Trump’s "Liberate (your state)" encouragement of protests against woke governors' (the vast majority Democrats) stay-in-place orders is downright un-presidential and unbecoming of a president, and contradicts the very constitutional justification for why we have a president in the first place.
Great presidents of both parties have always represented the interests of the entire country, more or less, not of a specific state or electoral district. The purpose of the presidency is unification. Contrarily, Comrade Trump’s goal is to drive state-by-state division in pursuit of electoral advantage.
