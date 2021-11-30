Today, the City of Frankfort has the unique opportunity to honor its rich historical legacy and simultaneously cast its vision for creating history, all in one single act.
I am specifically referring to the wide-open field in the middle of downtown. How is the public to know what’s best though? For this, I propose a challenge, a contest of sorts. I challenge readers to come up with the greatest use of this land. My own idea is to build a space where the people of Kentucky can gather, assemble, and speak to each other about the pressing issues of their day. Can this be done in a civil, dignified and inclusive manner? I dare to think so, and we would all be better for it.
Historically, the City of Frankfort has been dominated by the two types of buildings: Capitols and churches. These gave the people of Kentucky a literal space to preserve the institutions of democracy with the wisdom of moral guidance.
Today, those luxuries are absent for ordinary Americans, the people. The halls of power have shut out the masses and moral consensus is dead. What individual feels like they have their voice heard? Facebook posts, debased school board meetings and displays of public vitriol are no substitute for the basic human need to be seen and heard. The people are crying out. And what pastor, what church, synagogue or temple can claim absolute moral authority? They all quibble in good faith, because the fact is that morality is a subject where good men cannot agree.
But when they cannot agree, they can discuss and add their voice. The great words of Christ, for example, lack meaning if people are unable to add their voices to it. Our understanding of what he said has been shaped as much by Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr. as by the apostles. Why then, were they able to settle the questions of slavery and civil rights? I am suggesting that ordinary people can add to moral wisdom, and that this can only be done by speaking in public. This is why the people of Kentucky, the people in a Constitutional sense, need a physical space they can gather that is dedicated to deliberating moral and civic truth.
Lastly, a word about the current proposals. There is absolutely nothing wrong with anything that promotes tourism, development and growth in Frankfort. I respect these proposals and think them worthwhile. I am only suggesting that a space dedicated to civic organizations, and the first amendment rights of assembly and petition, is better and more fitting for a state capital like Frankfort.
Why consign the future to being a tourist destination, when a civic destination is possible? One erects the city’s graveyard in advance, the other erects a beacon into the future. Unparalleled greatness does not come by way of settling for the merely possible, but by reaching for the impossible. I challenge you, then, is Frankfort a place where history is made?
Brian T. Nelson, of Frankfort, is a tax accountant, former student at the University of Florida Law and University of Texas Austin-McCombs School of Business. He is an avid reader and long-distance runner. He can be emailed at brianthomasnelson@icloud.com
