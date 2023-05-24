I have been asked why I opposed sports betting legislation, especially when I supported historical horse racing and parimutuel racing at our horse tracks. That is a fair question. Here is my answer.

Parimutuel gambling at the race track and parimutuel gambling on historical racing machines are very different from sports betting. Parimutuel betting at the track and historical racing benefit our signature thoroughbred racing industry. It has a long and storied tradition of which Kentuckians are very proud. For me, it’s even an art form. Historical horse racing legislation, which I sponsored, has been instrumental in revitalizing this great pastime by increasing the purses in thoroughbred races to historic levels. These increased purses have brought thoroughbred racing in Kentucky back to its glory days with world-class horses, trainers, and jockeys. With the eyes of the world on our most recent Kentucky Derby, thoroughbred racing has a special place in our hearts.

John Schickel

Sen. John Schickel

