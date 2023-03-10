If you listen to right-wing talk radio even for a few minutes, you will hear plenty of flag-waving, Constitution pounding, nationalistic rhetoric, all designed to make you think they are the true freedom-loving Americans. But if there’s one thing this past year has taught us, it’s that this couldn’t be further from the truth. From restrictions on voting access to women’s reproductive care, the GOP has chipped away at our freedoms.  

Kimberly Kennedy

Kimberly Kennedy

Nowhere is that more evident than in states which have proposed dozens of bills restricting the rights of transgender citizens. Now, the Kentucky GOP, in an egregious government overreach, is pushing HB470 (recently passed in the House and moving to the Senate), which bans all gender-affirming care for transgender youth. It restricts not only the rights of transgender youth to get the medical and mental health care they desperately need to feel whole and happy but also those of their families to provide the care and support their children need to thrive and of medical professionals to deliver the standard of care approved and recommended by legitimate medical associations. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription