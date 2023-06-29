Americans are understandably worried about China right now. There’s the recent spy balloon that floated across the continental United States, plus tensions over Taiwan. But there’s also America’s heavy dependence on essential goods and medicines from China. And if that’s not bad enough, China is also continuing to use slave labor in some of its factories.  

Americans are deeply troubled by all of this. And yet some of their own investments and pensions are actually helping to prop up China’s authoritarian regime.

