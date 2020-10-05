I read with great interest the statement from Judy Mattingly, Director of the Franklin County Health Department, in which she said the number of cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County is rising steadily.

She revealed something very important when she said that “mask wearing and physical distancing may have waned.”

John Arnett

John Arnett

Yet Director Mattingly had even more surprising news in that the number of contacts for each confirmed case has increased dramatically. More people have the disease and they have been around even more people who may have caught it as well.

Everyone knows it’s important to do three things to prevent the spread of this killer: wear your mask, wash your hands and keep your distance. That seems so easy that a child could to it. So if people aren’t wearing masks or keeping their distance and they are spreading it far and wide to their family and friends, what does that tell us?

It proves to us that some people think and act like children. Bad children, at that.

If you are a man who won’t wear and mask because you think it will make you look silly, you are childish. Is your self-image so damaged that you believe wearing a square of cloth will make you look weak?

I say strap that mask on, swagger into a room and let everyone there know you are willing to endure mild irritation and inconvenience for their sakes. Because that’s what a Real Man does: He takes on a responsibility for others despite the hardship to himself.

If you are a kind and generous woman who loves her friends and their children, be good to them, but be good from waaaay over there.

Yes, I’m sure your friend Susan “is fine,” but she can be asymptomatic and pass along an illness with your glass of wine. We all agree that children are a blessing from heaven, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t filthy little disease vectors at the same time.

Stay apart by the length of a sofa. Blow kisses through your mask and make “air hugs” a part of your goodbyes.

The good news is that masks are becoming acceptable and even expected. I was in a convenience store recently and the young man in front of me was mask-less. It was interesting to watch how people in the store shifted away from him, turning their faces as he passed.

No one said anything directly to him, but the body language of others said it all. Lacking 16 square inches of fabric on his face, he was a social outcast in a Speedway.

We all need to toughen up a little, wear the gear, maintain the spacing, don’t go where you don’t have to go. This COVID transmission thing is pretty much preventable.

If you just can’t stay home, at least go do something outdoors. Walk, ride a bike, go fish or fly a kite, just play around with your family.

Smile under your mask, don’t hesitate to show off your clean hands with a big wave instead of a handshake and remember the life you save is probably someone else’s.

John Arnett is a financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription