“For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own likings, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander into myths.” 2 Timothy 4:3-4 (Revised Standard Version)

Thanks to good parents, I have been reading the Bible all my life. It continues to delight me with those hidden bits of wisdom newly discovered. The above scripture, though thousands of years old, is more relevant to our times than ever before.

Bill Cunningham

Bill Cunningham

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription