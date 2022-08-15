It may be back-to-school time, but that doesn’t mean a return to public schools for an increasing number of Kentucky students.

A new EdChoice Kentucky report authored by Gary Houchens, Ph.D., who teaches educational leadership at Western Kentucky University, reveals that nearly 100,000 students — more than 15% of the state’s entire student body – are being educated at home or in private schools.

